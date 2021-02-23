Shopping Getaway-Worthy Airbnbs Around the Country With Their Own Indoor Pools Find out what it's like to swim a lap in the lap of luxury.

Airbnb

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Having a swimming pool in your backyard is wonderful and makes you a popular neighbor in the summertime. But having your own indoor pool? That puts you in a league of luxury that only a select group of people will ever know. And though building or buying a home with its own indoor pool may be out of the question for those of us with too few zeroes in our bank accounts, what's stopping you from living it up in one you've rented with some of your best pals? You can find some truly phenomenal properties on Airbnb that feature private indoor pools as one of their many, many amenities. So, to help inspire your next group getaway, we're spotlighting some of our favorites around the country worth planning an entire trip around—particularly during the colder months. Just don't forget to pack your swimsuit.

Airbnb

A Coastal New Hampshire Hideaway North Hampton, New Hampshire

16 guests, $1,500 per night

This 7,000 square foot New England retreat is located just two miles from the New Hampshire seacoast, though the property itself has plenty of amenities to entice you to stay put for your entire stay. It boasts a gorgeous indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna, plus a 10 acre manicured lawn, cookout-worthy patio, and even a home theater.

What guests say: “We had a wonderful stay for the weekend at this gorgeous historic home! More beds than we needed and they were clean and comfortable. The huge indoor pool was amazing! It was warm and relaxing and we couldn’t have had a more lovely getaway in January. The grounds are expansive too and location near the coast is perfect. We would stay again for sure.”

Airbnb

A Waterfront Mansion in Maryland Earleville, Maryland

16 guests, $1,247 per night

Ideal if you're rolling deep with a large crew, this 10,000 square foot villa has everything you'll need to have a hell of a time together. To start, the indoor pool and hot tub are incredible, and enjoy sweeping views of the surrounding trees and waterfront (the Bohemia River), plus there's also an amazing game room, lots of living/lounging areas, and an outdoor fire pit.

What guests say: “This is a truly special property and was a fantastic escape for our group during the pandemic. It has so much unique charm to it and is incredibly spacious and well maintained. There are giant windows throughout providing beautiful views of the water, including from the amazing indoor pool and hot tub. Despite it being bitter cold and windy outside, the pool area was very comfortable and the water temperature was just perfect."

Airbnb

Eagle River Lodge in Tennessee Sevierville, Tennessee

16 guests, $1,236 per night

While this may not be what you imagine a typical "lodge" experience to be, it's way, way better. Eagle River Lodge sits on a private five acre lot, boasts 6 bedrooms, and a litany of super fun amenities starting with the indoor pool room (complete with a hot tub and mini "island" with faux grass), several luxuriously rustic lounge and hangout areas, a massive kitchen, and even an amazing lofted game room.

What guests say: “10/10 would recommend to a friend! The home is beautiful, the amenities are amazing, and the views were jaw dropping. I would love to revisit this place!”

Airbnb

A Pocono Mountain Retreat Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania

12 guests, $1,107 per night

Pairing the comfort of community amenities like a lake and tennis and basketball courts with private luxury, this Pocono Mountain Retreat is the ultimate group getaway hub. It's equipped with plenty of hangout spaces including two furnished decks, a lovely living room, a media room, and a game room complete with ping pong, foosball, and shuffleboard. Of course, the crown jewel of this place is its gorgeous kidney-shaped heated indoor pool and hot tub, which make for the perfect place to unwind after a long day on the slopes at the nearby Camelback Resort.

What guests say: “We enjoyed the house thoroughly! The pool and hot tub were amazing and such an amazing novelty especially in the winter. The house had these wonderful fireplaces that kept the house cozy. The beds and pillows were incredibly comfortable. The game room was super fun and we spent a lot of time there.”

Airbnb

A Coastal Michigan Getaway Union Pier, Michigan

16 guests, $1,455 per night

Roughly an hour and a half from Chicago, this rental just two blocks from the coast of Lake Michigan has been dubbed "Asolare," an Italian verb for passing time "in a delightful but meaningless way." Honestly, we couldn't imagine a better place to do just that. The 3,500 square foot property is stocked with amenities, including a private tennis court, pool table, huge screened in porch, large deck, a sauna, and a lovely indoor heated pool that can be viewed from a number of different interior rooms.

What guests say: “We had an amazing weekend! It was the perfect house for our girl’s getaway. The pool was a fabulous addition and we were just a short walk away from the beach. We would definitely like to return in the future!”

Airbnb

Twin Ponds Estate in Upstate New York Narrowsburg, New York

16 guests, $1,744 per night

Okay, so you want to do a little tranquil getaway to the Catskills, but you also want the fun and revelry that comes with having access to your own private indoor heated pool, hot tub, and sauna? We got you. Twin Ponds Estate boasts 6,000 square feet of living space, 13 bedrooms, and lots of group-friendly areas for lounging and hanging, many of which enjoy sweeping views of the pastoral 33 acre property and its two private ponds.

What guests say: “George’s house was a great place to stay for a weekend getaway! Everything was as described and he was very responsive to all the questions I had. 10/10 would book again!!"

Airbnb

Vermont's 'Aerie' Luxury Country Escape Woodstock, Vermont

12 guests, $795 per night

Set on 60 acres just two miles from the idyllic downtown of Woodstock, this gorgeous property features 5,900 square feet of living space with two great rooms, a wet bar, a commercial kitchen with Viking appliances, a sauna, and a lovely 32-foot heated indoor pool—the perfect treat after a day out in the snow.

What guests say: “Kat and Matt’s house was incredíble. Plenty of room to stretch out and get cozy; super close to all of the amenities in Woodstock; and the bar/foosball table made for an epic family foosball tournament over the holidays! Oh and the kids will be talking about the pool for years to come! Thank you for a great stay!”

Airbnb

A Waterfront Vineyard in Washington Dallesport, Washington

10 guests, $524 per night

For the oenophiles who love a soak, this is the place to be. Set on two and half acres on a vineyard, the home—right near the Columbia River—offers incredible views of both Mt. Hood and the Columbia Gorge. Beyond its spectacular indoor pool, the place also features a (massive) gourmet kitchen, a sprawling living room with picture-perfect views, and even heated floors for added comfort on cold mornings and cooler nights.

What guests say: “Our stay was wonderful! We had a large group which is why we booked such a large house. The kitchen was HUGE, the pool was so much fun and the bedrooms were beautiful.”

Want to know more about our favorite products, the most worthwhile sales, and exclusive deals on cool stuff? Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Get.