The Best Black Friday Deals on Amazon
All the best discounts on TVs and tech, home goods, kitchen essentials, toys, and lots, lots more.
Black Friday 2021 is upon us! And as per tradition, Amazon has come ready to play, big-time. The mega retailer has been unleashing deals for weeks ahead of Black Friday, but is marking the day itself with hordes of fresh discounts across nearly every product category. Simply put, there are way too many Amazon deals for most people to keep track of (after all, you're hopefully busy assembling a post-Thanksgiving leftover feast).
To help you sort through the craziness and focus on the best and most worthwhile bargains, we'll be keeping a running list of them all below. So feel free to browse now and check back in throughout the day to scope out the latest and greatest must-shop items from Amazon's Black Friday bonanza.
Deals on Amazon Devices
- Take up to 50% off Fire Tablets (including the Fire HD 10 Plus). - [Get it]
- Get an Echo Dot smart speaker (3rd Generation) for just $20. - [Get it]
- Snag an Echo (4th Generation) for $60. - [Get it]
- Save up to 47% on select Echo Show devices. - [Get it]
- Take up to 58% off Blink Outdoor Camera and Echo Show bundles. - [Get it]
- Save 50% on a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice remote. - [Get it]
- Get a Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Alexa Voice Remote for just $35. - [Get it]
- Pick up a new Kindle (in black of white) with a built-in front light for just $50. - [Get it]
- Take up to 40% off Amazon eero WiFi6 mesh routers. - [Get it]
Deals on Kitchen Tools and Essentials
- Save $40 on a new Breville Joule Sous Vide, and start experimenting with new cooking methods that will bring out even fuller flavors. - [Get it]
- Take 25% off a new 64-ounce Vitamix A3500 Ascent Series smart blender, which regularly retails for $700. - [Get it]
- Take up to 44% off Instant Pot cooking appliances, including electric pressure cookers, air fryers, and multi-function setups. - [Get it]
- Save $30 on Keurig K-Mini Coffee Brewers in a variety of colors. - [Get it]
- Take up to 33% off Ninja cooking appliances, blenders, and cookware. - [Get it]
Deals on TVs
Deals on Tech and Electronics
- Save $170 on a pair of Bose QuietComfort35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, arguably some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market today. - [Get it]
- Save $80 on a new pair of wireless Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds (regularly $280). - [Get it]
- Save $130 (43%) on a Garmin Instinct Rugged Outdoor smart watch with GPS. - [Get it]
- Take 47% off a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus (includes a wireless charging case). - [Get it]
- Take 33% off the iRobot Roomba i3+ robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, and cross vacuuming off your to-do list forever. - [Get it]
- Save up to 44% on select Shark vacuums and air purifiers. - [Get it]
- Take up to 50% off a huge selection of JBL headphones and earbuds. - [Get it]
- Finally get around to upgrading your WFH setup with up to 46% off select Samsung monitors. - [Get it]
- Take up to 40% off select Fitbit activity trackers, including the Charge 5, Luxe, Sense, and more. - [Get it]
Deals on Home Goods, Furniture, and Mattresses
Great Deals on Everything Else
