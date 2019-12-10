Gifts Under $50 You Can Buy on Amazon for Every Kind of Dad

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
You're busy, we get it. With everything you need to get done before the end of the year, holiday shopping most likely isn't top of mind. And even if it is, you're probably working with a pretty specific budget. If you're still stumped about what to get your dad (or, any other father who may be on your list) and aren't looking to drop big money, fret not. We've pulled together a legit lineup of dad-worthy gifts for under $50 that're all conveniently available on Amazon. From booze-making kits and BBQ essentials to streaming devices, self care must-haves, and lots more, you shouldn't have trouble finding at least a few things to wrap up for your old man on here.
James Scott 5-piece Crystal Decanter Set
Price: $30
A proper home bar isn't complete without some standout glassware, but a full-on decanter set elevates the whole spread to the next level. This distinguished set of four crystal Old Fashioned glasses and matching decanter is also perfect for any whisky or Scotch lover to keep their favorite spirit at the ready (and on display) at the office or anywhere else they may like to keep a stash.
Roku Streaming Stick+ HD/4K/HDR with Voice Remote
Price: $45
If your dad hasn't yet embraced the joys of streaming, a Roku is a great device to introduce him the wonderful world of binge-watching and the ever-growing stable of streaming services out there. This Roku Stick+ easily installs into any TV's HDMI input, and comes with a handy remote to navigate through whatever apps he wants (Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, HBO, Hulu, etc). Who knows, it may even convince him to cancel his cable subscription.
Natural Himalayan Cooking Salt Plate & Holder Set
Price: $30
If the dad on your list is a self-styled grill master, this Himalayan Cooking Salt Plate makes for a unique addition to their arsenal of cookware. The block itself is meant to sit directly on the grill, and heats up to serve as the grilling surface, imparting its flavors directly into whatever meat or veggies you've got on deck.
36-Piece Cuisinart BBQ Tool Set
Price: $32
If your dad's been using the same few grilling tools he cobbled together 20 years ago, it may be time for an upgrade. This set of 36 tools -- which comes in its own durable carrying case -- is more than adequate. It's stocked with a grill length spatula, tongs, and fork, basting brush, stainless steel skewers, burger flags, steel corn holders, grill scraper, bottle opener, and heat-resistant gloves.
Tile Sticker 2-Pack
Price: $40
If you're frequently hearing about how your dad misplaced his keys, or reading glasses, or toolbox again, it may be worth picking him up a pair of these Tile Sticker trackers, which conveniently stick to any object and allow you to locate them via Bluetooth using a dedicated app.
Viktor Jurgen Neck Massage Pillow
Price: $40
This low-profile massage pillow is surprisingly powerful, and can be used on all parts of the body (feet, back, neck, etc.). It's equipped to hug the natural contours of the body, and features 3D rotating massage nodes for deep kneading, and a gentle optional heating function. Plus, it comes with a handy car adapter, which means it may quickly become your dad's new road trip companion.
Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Extra Bass
Price: $35
A solid portable speaker is all but essential these days, and this small Sony version packs quite a punch. It boasts a 16-hour battery life and is both waterproof and dust-proof, so your dad can safely take it out in the yard while gardening or grilling, on camping trips, trips to the beach, or wherever else he might want to queue up a playlist or podcast.
Anker PowerCore Portable Charger
Price: $26
There are two types of people in this world: those who pay careful attention to keep their phones fully charged as frequently as possible, and those who bravely walk through the world with a near-constant 20% of battery left. Whatever camp your dad falls into, a portable backup battery is still a must-have. This conveniently small and lightweight Anker version is a solid option, providing up to three-and-a-half charges of a phone when fully juiced, and features a proprietary high-speed charging function.
KOMALC Buffalo Leather Dopp Kit
Price: $35
Any frequent traveler appreciates the convenience of a proper toiletry kit, and if your dad's still stashing his toothbrush and toothpaste in a plastic bag, this handsome buffalo leather dopp kit is an excellent idea. It's available in five different colors, and features a dual-zip pell-back top to make it easy to access everything inside. It's also equipped with a water-resistant interior lining, should any freak shaving cream explosions happen in transit.
Rip-Resistant Camping Hammock
Price: $40
For any dad who's big into hiking or camping, this super-portable compact hammock makes for a solid addition to his packing essentials. Each one is made from lightweight ripstop parachute fabric and is easily secured on either end via a pair of super-strong straps, making it the perfect impromptu outdoor lounge and nap station.
Wacaco Minipresso Portable Espresso Machine
Price: $49
For the caffeine junkies who want access to sweet, sweet fresh espresso anywhere, anytime, this nifty (insulated) cupholder-sized gizmo makes it possible. It features an innovative setup that involves a semi-automatic piston that injects small quantities of water into the coffee grounds, achieving the optimal pressure necessary to turn out legitimate shots of espresso.
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker
Price: $40
Some may point to the printing press or the steam engine as innovations that truly changed the world, but we'd argue this genius dual breakfast sandwich maker deserves a spot on the list among them. It's idiot-proof, comes with a built-in egg cooker, and can cook up custom takes on classic breakfast sandwiches in just five minutes. We won't blame you if you decide to also buy one for yourself.
W&P Homemade Gin Kit
Price: $42
Though we're partial to Bombay Sapphire or Monkey 47 when it comes to gin, the idea of making our own has us intrigued. If your dad is a big G&T guy, or enjoys the occasional martini, you may want to consider this DIY gin kit, which comes with everything you need -- including glass bottles, juniper berries, and a special botanical blend -- to turn a bottle of vodka into 750ml of your own homemade gin.
National Geographic: The National Parks Coffee Table Book
Price: $36
You don't have to be a big into the outdoors or hiking to appreciate the majesty of America's national parks, and this hefty coffee table book from National Geographic is a sophisticated showcase of some of the best photos of them. At 375 pages, it explores both the history and the variety of the Park Service properties scattered around the country.
Homemade Hot Sauce Kit
Price: $48
Every hot sauce aficionado has their go-to, but what if you could concoct your own? That's the thinking behind this special kit, which comes with everything you need to whip up seven bottles of homemade hot sauce. Included are three glass bottles, four squeeze bottles, apple cider vinegar, a special spice blend, pH strips, bags of habanero, ancho pasillas, and chipotle peppers, and a special pouch of ghost peppers -- for those who are feeling particularly daring.