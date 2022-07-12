The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in 2022
Amazon's major sale is back and cheaper than ever.
Love it or hate it, there's no denying that shopping on Amazon is ridiculously convenient, no matter what you're looking to buy. And while the online retailer is often a good place to shop on a budget, Prime members know that it can be worth waiting for special sale events like Amazon Prime Day to score especially good deals on bigger items and smaller essentials alike.
The shopping extravaganza actually takes place over July 12 and 13 this year, so you have two whole days to win big on the items you really want—or dive deep into a metaphorical pool of FOMO and regret. To help you avoid the latter fate, we’re here to steer you in the direction of the deals that are actually good while items are still in stock.
From TVs to smart watches, camping tents to luggage, there are so many cool items on sale this year for truly remarkable prices. Prime Day is also often a great time to save big on Amazon items like Kindles, Fire TVs, and Echo devices. We’ll be updating this article with the latest and greatest deals all Prime Day long, so be sure to keep checking this space. And if you find something you want, trust us—you don’t want to wait to click “add to cart.” With prices this low, we expect stuff to sell out fast.
Best Prime Day Tech Deals
- 32% off the Apple Airpods Pro - [$169.98]
- 55% off these incredible Sony over-ear noise cancelling headphones - [$68.00]
- 45% off the Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni series 4K UHD smart TV - [$279.99]
- 50% off a Kindle e-reader with front light - [$44.99]
- 32% off the editor-favorite Kindle Paperwhite e-reader - [$94.99]
- 24% off the Apple Watch Series 7 smart watch - [$379.00]
- 44% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet - [$474.05]
- 33% off this editor-approved Garmin Venu 2S smart watch - [$269.99]
- 40% off the new 4th-Gen Amazon Echo - [$59.99]
- 58% off the Fire TV stick with Alexa voice remote - [$16.99]
- 59% off the SanDisk 2 TB Extreme Portable SSD - [$189.99]
- 36% off the all-new Amazon Fire HD10 tablet - [$144.47]
- 20% off the Beats Fit Pro noise canceling ear buds - [$159.95]
- 51% off the Garmin Forerunner Multisport GPS running watch - [$169.99]
- 43% off the Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones - [$114.95]
- 30% off the 55-inch Samsung Frame Series 4K TV - [$979.99]
- 33% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 smart watch - [$199.99]
- 60% off the Amazon Echo Auto - [$19.99]
- 55% off the 3rd-Gen Amazon Echo Dot - [$17.99]
- 32% off a GoPro Hero8 camera with two batteries & protective housing - [$249.99]
- 31% off a two-pack of the all-new Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers - [$32.99]
- 36% off this Anker portable power bank - [$44.99]
- 37% off the Garmin Forerunner 945 GPS premium smart watch - [$379.99]
- 43% off this rugged Garmin smartwatch with solar charging - [$199.99]
- 20% off the Acer Aspire 5 laptop - [$319.99]
- 31% off the Roku Streambar sound bar with built-in 4K streaming - [$89.99]
- 25% off this Amazfit fitness tracker with Alexa - [$29.99]
- 41% off the Garmin Drive 52 GPS navigator - [$99.99]
- 28% off this lightweight tripod with over 69,000 reviews - [$24.59]
Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Gear
- 63% off the wildly popular LifeStraw personal water filter - [$11.12]
- 39% off a Thrillist-recommended wide mouth water bottle from Hydro Flask - [$30.24]
- 34% off the Thrillist-favorite Camelbak Chute Mag water bottle - [$11.20]
- 30% off the CamelBak HydroBak hydration pack - [$35.00]
- 50% off the LifeStraw filtering water bottle - [$19.95]
- 28% off a classic Nalgene water bottle - [$11.48]
- 20% off this Huffy Hardtail mountain bike - [$271.99]
- 20% off this Royce Union men's 21-speed mountain bike - [$367.99]
- 20% off this Royce Union women's 21-speed mountain bike - [$319.99]
- 36% off the Garmin Edge cycling computer - [$449.99]
- 50% off this Sevylor one-person inflatable kayak - [$109.72]
- 61% off this Intex two-person inflatable kayak - [$193.51]
- 30% off this universal-sized Stearns adult life vest - [$20.99]
- 25% of a two-pack of Thermacell mosquito repellers (trust us, these really work) - [$59.99]
- 36% off a double-seated camping chair from Coleman - [$38.49]
- 25% off a camping chair with a built-in side table - [$52.82]
- 52% off Stanley's rugged, vacuum-insulated beer stein - [$11.94]
- 41% off this heavy-duty wheeled cooler from Coleman - [$69.01]
- 30% off the Coleman Xtreme wheeled cooler - [$41.73]
- 20% off this Igloo cooler backpack - [$50.37]
- 20% off the Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze hardbody cooler bag - [$50.39]
- 20% off the Igloo BMX 25-quart cooler - [$91.98]
- 35% off these Yaktrax slip-on traction cleats for winter weather - [$16.28]
- 46% off a reusable Zippo hand warmer that lasts for 12 hours - [$13.46]
- 40% off a pair of waterproof binoculars - [$62.99]
Best Prime Day Deals on Camping Gear
- 38% off Coleman's bestselling Sundome camping tent - [$49.99]
- 50% off this budget-friendly Stansport backpacking tent - [$25.78]
- 59% off Coleman's 8-person Montana tent - [$109.99]
- 52% off the Coleman 4-person cabin tent that's quick to set up - [$88.99]
- 47% off this cold weather sleeping bag from Coleman - [$27.99]
- 44% off this four-pack of LED camping lanterns (plus take an extra 50% off when you check the coupon box) - [$19.47]
- 53% off this Coleman multi-panel LED camping lantern - [$48.99]
- 29% off a two-pack of Energizer headlamps - [$15.60]
- 34% off a single-burner propane stove from Coleman - [$39.89]
- 42% this camping cookware set by Stanley - [$14.97]
Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Apparel
- 51% off a Columbia women's full-zip fleece - [$29.29]
- 63% off a Columbia men's full-zip fleece - [$22.49]
- 30% off this lightweight men's down jacket from Marmot - [$140.00]
- 37% off this Marmot women's rain jacket - [$62.99]
- 37% off the Columbia Switchback III women's rain jacket - [$37.55]
- 52% off the Columbia Watertight II men's rain jacket - [$42.76]
Best Prime Day Luggage & Backpack Deals
- 47% off the Samsonite Winfield two-piece luggage set - [$196.00]
- 38% off the U.S. Traveler Boren hardside 22-inch carry-on - [$61.60]
- 35% off an anti-theft travel backpack from Travelon - [$52.50]
- 30% off this Marmot travel backpack - [$55.30]
- 80% off this Kenneth Cole leather messenger bag - [$31.86]
- 38% off this two-piece set of Kenneth Cole Reaction softside chevron luggage - [$187.05]
- 20% off a Kenneth Cole Reaction hardshell 28-inch spinner bag - [$103.99]
- 40% off the adidas Court Lite duffel bag - [$18.00]
- 20% off the Kenneth Cole Reaction Renegade 28-inch luggage - [$119.99]
- 33% off this large softside luggage from U.S. Traveler - [$83.99]
- 30% off the adidas Classic 3S backpack - [$24.47]
- 20% off hardside spinner luggage from Ben Sherman - [$71.99]
- 40% off the adidas Prime backpack - [$39.00]
- 32% off this hardside spinner luggage from Amazon Basics - [$76.83]
- 20% off the Kenneth Cole Reaction Out Of Bounds carry-on bag - [$71.99]
- 23% off the Kenneth Cole Reaction Reverb 20-inch expandable carry-on - [$87.99]
- 62% off a three-pack of TSA-approved luggage locks - [$4.76]
Best Prime Day Home & Kitchen Deals
- 46% off this Delta Cycle standing bike rack - [$53.54]
- 54% off the fan-favorite Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker - [$59.99]
- 43% off the Shark NV501 Rotator Professional lift-away upright vacuum - [$169.99]
- 26% off GE's beloved countertop nugget ice maker (attn: Sonic ice lovers) - [$429.00]
- 30% off this wildly popular Levoit air purifier - [$62.99]
- 37% off the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender - [$399.95]
- 40% off the iRobot Roomba 692 robot vacuum - [$179.99]
- 42% off a Contigo vacuum-insulated travel mug - [$16.18]
- 45% off the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe upright vacuum - [$119.99]
- 33% off Instant Pot's take on the air fryer - [$133.70]
- 30% off this fan-favorite Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner - [$86.99]
Other Incredible Prime Day Deals
- 50% off a 23andMe personal DNA test - [$98.99]
- 43% off Crest Whitestrips that come with a light for extra whitening power - [$39.99]
- 40% off this Allen Sport bike rack for your car - [$96.00]
- 27% off a fun electric scooter made by Segway - [$399.99]
- 50% off this lifesaving portable car battery charger - [$44.55]
- 50% off this Zippo pocket lighter - [$13.90]
- 59% off a compact umbrella from Lewis N. Clark - [$8.01]
- 42% off a handy rechargeable LED flashlight - [$35.08]