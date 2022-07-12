The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Travel Essentials in 2022
From luggage to outdoor gear, score some serious savings on everything you need to take a really good vacation.
It feels like everyone we know is dusting off their suitcases this summer. If you're also heading off on some well-deserved vacations, you might be wondering if you have everything you need to really hit the road in style. That’s why Amazon Prime Day 2022, slated for July 12 and 13, could not have come at a better time. The online retailer’s massive two-day sale is full of incredible savings on luggage, outdoor gear, and airplane essentials, so you can stock up for the perfect trip.
Whether you’re a camper, international traveler, or weekend road tripper, this year’s Prime Day lineup is ideal for anyone who needs to buy new gear or supplement what they already have. And we’re here to recommend the roller bags, backpacks, tents, water bottles, and neck pillows (among other things) that are actually worth snapping up while they’re still on sale. We’ll be updating this space for the duration of Prime Day, so be sure to keep checking back so you don’t miss anything awesome before it sells out.
After all, any money you save on travel items can go towards booking a really cool Airbnb, right?
Looking for even more great Prime Day savings? Check out our updated list of the Best Prime Day Deals and round-up of discounted Outdoor Gear.
Best Prime Day Luggage Deals
- 47% off the Samsonite Winfield two-piece luggage set - [$196.00]
- 80% off this Kenneth Cole leather messenger bag - [$31.86]
- 38% off the U.S. Traveler Boren hardside 22-inch carry-on - [$61.60]
- 40% off the adidas Court Lite duffel bag - [$18.00]
- 30% off the adidas Classic 3S backpack - [$24.47]
- 40% off the adidas Prime backpack - [$39.00]
- 38% off this Kenneth Cole Reaction 2-piece softside luggage set - [$187.05]
- 30% off this Marmot travel backpack - [$55.30]
- 35% off an anti-theft travel backpack from Travelon - [$52.50]
- 32% off this hardside spinner bag from Amazon Basics - [$76.83]
- 33% off this large softside luggage from U.S. Traveler - [$83.99]
- 30% off this travel tote back from Marmot - [$41.30]
- 20% off the Kenneth Cole Reaction Reverb 20-inch expandable carry-on - [$87.99]
- 20% off a Kenneth Cole Reaction hardshell 28-inch spinner bag - [$103.99]
- 20% off a Kenneth Cole Reaction expandable 28-inch spinner bag - [$119.99]
- 20% off a Kenneth Cole Reaction 20-inch carry-on bag - [$71.99]
- 20% off a Kenneth Cole Reaction expandable 20-inch carry-on bag - [$88.88]
- 20% off this Ben Sherman hardshell carry-on bag - [$71.99]
- 62% off a three-pack of TSA-approved luggage locks - [$4.76]
Best Prime Day Deals on Useful Tech Items for Travel
- 32% off the Apple AirPods Pro - [$169.98]
- 59% off the SanDisk 2 TB Extreme Portable SSD - [$189.99]
- 55% off these Sony noise-cancelling headphones - [$68.00]
- 20% off these Beats noise-cancelling headphones - [$159.95]
- 24% off the Apple Watch Series 7 smart watch - [$379.00]
- 50% off a Kindle e-reader with front light - [$44.99]
- 32% off the editor-favorite Kindle Paperwhite e-reader - [$94.99]
- 36% off the all-new Amazon Fire HD10 tablet - [$144.47]
- 50% off this lifesaving portable car battery charger - [$44.55]
- 28% off this lightweight tripod with over 69,000 reviews - [$24.59]
- 44% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet - [$474.05]
- 60% off the Amazon Echo Auto - [$19.99]
- 32% off a GoPro Hero8 camera with two batteries & protective housing - [$249.99]
- 31% off a two-pack of the all-new Tile Mate Bluetooth trackers - [$32.99]
- 43% off this rugged Garmin smartwatch with solar charging - [$199.99]
- 36% off this Anker portable power bank - [$44.99]
- 41% off the Garmin Drive 52 GPS navigator - [$99.99]
- 36% off the Garmin Edge cycling computer - [$449.99]
- 33% off Garmin’s GPS navigator for RVs and camper vans - [$269.99]
Best Prime Day Deals on Camping Gear
- 38% off Coleman's bestselling Sundome camping tent - [$49.99]
- 63% off the wildly popular LifeStraw personal water filter - [$11.12]
- 47% off this cold weather sleeping bag from Coleman - [$27.99]
- 59% off Coleman's 8-person Montana tent - [$109.99]
- 52% off this Coleman 4-person cabin tent with instant setup - [$88.99]
- 36% off this Coleman camping cot - [51.02]
- 42% this camping cookware set by Stanley - [$14.97]
- 44% off this 4-pack of LED camping lanterns - [$19.47]
- 34% off a single-burner propane stove from Coleman - [$39.89]
Best Prime Day Deals on Outdoor Travel Gear
- 49% off this Sevylor one-person inflatable kayak - [$111.99]
- 61% off this Intex two-person inflatable kayak - [$193.51]
- 50% off the LifeStraw filtering water bottle - [$19.95]
- 39% off a Thrillist-recommended wide mouth water bottle from Hydro Flask - [$30.24]
- 20% off this Huffy mountain bike - [$271.99]
- 20% off this 21-speed men's mountain bike from Royce Union - [$367.99]
- 20% off this 21-speed women's mountain bike from Royce Union - [$319.99]
- 41% off this heavy-duty wheeled cooler from Coleman - [$69.01]
- 30% off the CamelBak HydroBak hydration pack - [$35.00]
- 51% off this budget-friendly Stansport backpacking tent - [$25.78]
- 25% of a two-pack of Thermacell mosquito repellers (trust us, these really work) - [$59.99]
- 40% off this Allen Sports bike rack for your car - [$96.00]
- 40% off a pair of waterproof binoculars - [$62.99]
- 38% off a two-pack of Energizer headlamps - [$13.69]
- 30% off this Stearns adult life vest (universal size) - [$20.99]
- 59% off a compact umbrella from Lewis N. Clark - [$8.01]
- 42% off a Contigo vacuum-insulated travel mug - [$16.18]
- 34% off the Thrillist-favorite CamelBak Chute Mag water bottle - [$11.20]
- 28% off a classic Nalgene water bottle - [$11.48]
- 20% off this Igloo insulated cooler backpack - [$50.37]
- 27% off the iconic Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle - [$40.06]
Best Prime Day Deals on Travel Apparel
- 68% off a Columbia men's full-zip fleece - [$22.49]
- 51% off a Columbia women's full-zip fleece - [$29.29]
- 52% off a Columbia men's rain jacket - [$42.76]
- 37% off a Columbia women's rain jacket - [$37.55]
- 30% off this lightweight men's down jacket from Marmot - [$140.00]
- 37% off this Marmot women's rain jacket - [$62.99]