All the Best Prime Day Kitchen & Cookware Deals to Shop Right Now
Amazon's huge sales event can be overwhelming, so we've pulled out the best kitchen and cooking sales to take advantage of.
While Amazon's Prime Day is a great excuse to make some major technological updates to your life (hello, giant new TVs, super-smart speakers, and bargain-priced laptops), the mega sales event is also packed to the gills with deals on great kitchen gear. From Instant Pots to cast iron skillets, blenders, to flatware, there are no shortage of bargains to be had. However, since it can all be a bit overwhelming, we're here to help. We'll be highlighting some of the best kitchen and cooking deals up for grabs throughout Prime Day (which runs from Tuesday, October 13 through the end of Wednesday, October 14), so feel free to bookmark this page and check back often.
And if you're looking for a more comprehensive list of deals, don't forget to check out our big (updating!) Prime Day sales page.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Kitchen and Cookware Deals
- Save 30% on a 5-quart limited edition Queen of Hearts KitchenAid Mixer [Get it here]
- Instant Pot products are available for up to 50% off [Get it here]
- Save 20% on a 16-quart Le Creuset stock pot [Get it here]
- Save 26% on a 10-quart Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker [Get it here]
- Save 17% on a 5.8-quart Cosori Air Fryer [Get it here]
- Save 30% on a 24-piece Rubbermaid plastic food container kit [Get it here]
- Hamilton Beach Works Smart Coffee Makers with Alexa will be up to 22% off [Get it here]
- Cuisinart appliances and cookware can be had for up to 30% off [Get it here]
- Get a Keurig K-Mini Basic for $30 off. Also, other Keurig machines with pods can be found for up to $40 off. [Get it here]
- Chefman is offering 20% off the TurboFry Air Fryer, Spiralizing Food Prep Kit, 2-Slice Pop-Up Toaster, and two of its deli slicers. [Get it here]
- Get 30% off the Üllo Wine Purifier and Decanter [Get it here]
- HUROM juicers are available for up to $100 off. [Get it here]
- The SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, among other SodaStream products, is 40% off [Get it here]
- Save up to 56% on select T-Fal cookware and appliances [Get it here]
- Save 40% on an AeroGarden indoor hydroponic garden [Get it here]
- Save up to 55% on Lodge Cookware [Get it here]
- Save up to 43% on George Foreman grills [Get it here]
- Save up to 25% on select Ninja countertop appliances, including air fryers and pressure cookers [Get it here]
- Save up to 33% on select Cuisinart appliances and tools, including coffee makers, cookware, and more [Get it here]
- Save up to 30% on select NutriBullet juicers and blenders [Get it here]
- Save up to 25% on select Camp Chef stoves and grills [Get it here]
- Save 30% on a top-notch Toshiba rice cooker [Get it here]
- Save 23% on a Toshiba digital toaster oven with convection cooking [Get it here]
- Save 28% on a Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso machine [Get it here]
- Save 32% on a Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker [Get it here]
- Save 57% on a Zwilling J.A. Henckels 10-piece stainless steel/non-stick ceramic cookware set [Get it here]
- Save up to 45% on select small KitchenAid appliances, including stand mixer accessories and toasters. [Get it here]