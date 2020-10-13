All the Best Prime Day TV Deals to Shop Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Prime Day is here and we'll be updating you with the best deals from our favorite categories (kitchen & cookware, food & booze, and of course, TVs -- you know how much we love entertainment) all day long.

We've been dutifully gathering up the tips from experts, monitoring the message boards, and curating the best deals on a smattering of the best HDR, OLED, UHD, Smart TVs, and 4K TVs to make sure you save the most money -- and get the best bang for your buck so you can binge blissfully.

We'll be updating this page all day today, so be sure to bookmark it for now and check back whenever you can to see the most up to date deals.