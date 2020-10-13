All the Best Prime Day TV Deals to Shop Right Now
We've got the best deals on HDR TVs, OLED TVs, UHD TVs, Roku Smart TVs, 4K TVs, and everything in between (save for ATVs, we don't cover those).
Prime Day is here and we'll be updating you with the best deals from our favorite categories (kitchen & cookware, food & booze, and of course, TVs -- you know how much we love entertainment) all day long.
We've been dutifully gathering up the tips from experts, monitoring the message boards, and curating the best deals on a smattering of the best HDR, OLED, UHD, Smart TVs, and 4K TVs to make sure you save the most money -- and get the best bang for your buck so you can binge blissfully.
The Best Prime Day TV Deals (Right Now)
- This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV (Fire Edition) is 33% off. - [Get it for $119.99]
- This Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV (Fire Edition) is 33% off. - [Get it for $179.99]
- This Insignia 43-inch Smart 4K UHD (Fire Edition) is 33% off. - [$Get it for 199.99]
- This TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV is 31% off. - [Get it for $229.00]
- This Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV (Fire Edition) is 29% off. [Get it for $249.99]
- This Toshiba 50-inch Smart 4K UHD TV (Fire Edition) is 32% off. [Get it for $259.99]
- This Insignia 55-inch Smart 4K UHD (Fire Edition) is 33% off. - [Get it for $289.99]
- This Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD TV (Fire Edition) is 36% off. - [Get it for $329.99]
- This Insignia 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV (Fire Edition) is 47% off. [Get it for $79.99]
Note: This list will be updated throughout the day. Keep checking back in for new deals on TVs as we spot them.
