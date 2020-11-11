Go-To Gifts for Studio Ghibli Megafans
What to buy your anime-obessed friends and family this year, according to two diehard Studio Ghibli fans.
Practically anyone who's ever seen a Studio Ghibli movie falls in love with them. From its masterpieces like Spirited Away and underrated films like Howl's Moving Castle, the Japanese animation studio founded by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki has enraptured us with its adorable cats, anthropomorphic flames, imaginary friends, helpful spirits, and so much more in its lengthy catalogue of touching, whimsical stories. Buy your anime-loving friends and family a little piece of Ghibli magic this holiday season.
For the lover of whimsical decor
Jiji night lamp
Price: $18
Why it's a great gift: Who doesn't want a little feline companion to light up their nights? With a little lantern attached to his tail, this night light fashioned after Jiji from Kiki's Delivery Service provides the perfect witchy touch to any bedroom.
For the pin collector
Calcifer enamel pin
Price: $10
Why it's a great gift: Add a little spark to your or your loved ones' pin collection with Calcifer, the wizard Howl's most loyal bacon-roasting ball of flame.
For the person who still watches DVDs
Spirited Away Steelbook
Price: $27
Why it's a great gift: It's a fact: cinephiles love limited edition physical media, and with digital streaming taking over more and more by the day, special prints of movies are becoming even rarer. If someone in your life just can't shut up about how cute Haku is, or how much they love the little soot sprites, gift them a special edition Steelbook of one of Studio Ghibli's best.
For the puzzle freak
Howl's Moving Castle 1,000 piece puzzle
Price: $43
Why it's a great gift: You may not be able to actually take a trip in Howl's castle, but you can spend plenty of lazy nights piecing it together.
For the person who never brings their own bag to the grocery store
Soot sprites tote bag
Price: $21
Why it's a great gift: You can never have too many totes, and what better to bring to the store than a bag full of Studio Ghibli's most famous little creatures?
For the home cook
Onigiri bento box
Price: $16
Why it's a great gift: If you're absolutely obsessed with fashioning little onigiri meals for yourself and want to make them extra special, try out a Ghibli-themed bento box—there's even a two-tiered version!
For the traveler
Totoro neck pillow
Price: $27
Why it's a great gift: If you're bummed you'll never be able to smother yourself in the soft belly fur of the actual Totoro, this neck pillow will at least give you a similarly cozy feeling. Even if you can't get on a plane right now, this one is sure to come in handy on long flights someday.
For the person whose pocket change is out of control
No Face musical piggy bank
Price: $40
Why it's a great gift: The No Face is hungry, and he'll eat absolutely anything—even all your loose change! You'll even get to hear a little song as No Face gobbles up your coin offerings.
For the person who thinks anime food just looks better
Studio Ghibli food prints
Price: $5
Why it's a great gift: We can't deny the allure of Hayao Miyazaki's animated food, so surprise your favorite foodie with a set of food prints from their favorite Studio Ghibli films. But trust us… don't buy these on an empty stomach.
For the movie poster buff
Spirited Away vintage print
Price: $10
Why it's a great gift: Hang this print of the original movie's beautiful poster on your wall and it'll be just like being there! Just don't eat any of the food.
For the novelty knick-knack lover
Totoro matryoshka dolls
Price: $60
Why it's a great gift: This set of stacking Totoros contains multitudes. ...Of Totoro.
For the person who always suggests a game of cards
Ponyo playing cards
Price: $16
Why it's a great gift: There's always That One Person in a friend group who loves card games just a little bit too much. Replace their crumbling set that's seen one too many games of Kings with these Ponyo-adorned cards.
For the tea fanatic
Dancing Totoro teacup
Price: $25
Why it's a great gift: If you know someone loves telling you facts about the health benefits of drinking green tea, gift them this Japanese-style yunomi ceramic teacup with adorable visions of Totoro dancing with his little umbrella.
For the person who's always cold
Jiji throw blanket
Price: $25
Why it's a great gift: For the girlfriend who will be under the blanket for the next five months, there's nothing better than a fresh new fuzzy blanket to keep them warm during the harsh winter months. This teal Jiji and flowers printed throw is cuter than a raggedy-ass Snuggie and also a Hot Topic exclusive, which is a great discussion topic that, in 2020, you bought something from Hot Topic.