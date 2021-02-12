10 Asian-Owned Food Brands to Support During Lunar New Year

In case you haven’t heard, it’s the Year of the Ox, baby. Lunar New Year begins on February 12 this year, and will mark the start of a 15-day celebration across China and other Asian countries. Lunar New Year falls on the first new moon of the lunisolar calendar that is traditionally used by East Asian countries like China, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Tibet, and Singapore.

While many of the traditional parades and celebrations are curtailed this year, you can still do your part by supporting some Asian-owned food and beverage businesses—after all, isn’t the best way to celebrate by eating and drinking? Each of the products below come from innovative and enterprising young Asian-Americans (and in one case, an Asian-Australian) who’ve created delicious, flavor-packed products by sourcing as many ingredients as possible directly from Asia and bringing them to a U.S. audience, sometimes for the first time. So come hungry (or thirsty) and get ready to discover some of the best Asian food products on the market to help you ring in the Year of the Ox with a proper feast.