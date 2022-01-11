7 Essential Tools and Gadgets to Give Yourself a Spa-Like Massage at Home

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If one of your 2022 resolutions is to dedicate more time to your selfcare routine, it’s important to start building rest and recovery into your schedule. But as wonderful as integrating spa-worthy moments into a regular rotation may sound, it can be tough to accommodate busy schedules or tight budgets. That shouldn’t stop you from living your best life and treating yourself, though. All you need is a proper setup of at-home equipment that’ll help you wind down and relax whenever you have the chance to. To help get you started, we’ve tracked down some of the best-rated and most popular massage tools and gadgets on Amazon.

From neck, foot, and back massagers, to acupressure mats and ice rollers, scope out the below selection for gear that best suits your self-care needs.