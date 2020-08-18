Shopping 9 Mouthwatering Bacon Brands That Will Deliver Directly to Your Door We all deserve a little extra bacon these days, and these standout butcher shops around the country will ship their best right to you.

Bacon. The most hallowed of meats. It's an iconic comfort food, and one many of us could certainly use in abundance in these times. And while it's our position that any bacon is delicious, there's something to be said for treating yourself to the really good stuff (no offense, grocery store aisle bacon). Fortunately, a number of some of the country's best bacon producers will ship packs of theirs fresh direct to your door via Goldbelly, and we've rounded up nine exceptional options worth stocking your fridge and freezer with right now.

Best Seller Pack from Cedar Road Meats Price: $75

This delicious sampler pack from Wisconsin's Cedar Road Meats comes with three pounds of its best-selling bacon, including one pound of Old World Bacon (naturally hickory-smoked), one pound of Pepper Bacon (bacon covered in cracked black pepper and smoked), and one pound of Double Smoked Bacon (a super-smokey flavor that it describes as "to die for").

Artisan Dry Cured Bacon from Vande Rose Farms Price: $99

Iowa's Vande Rose Farms turns out some some exceptional pork products, but its award-winning bacon is arguably its biggest hit. This pack gets you nearly four pounds of its Artisan Dry Cured bacon, which is hand-rubbed with a special brown sugar blend and smoked over applewood chips.

Bacon Gift Box from Alewel's Country Meats Price: $89

Don't let its name fool you. This is a gift you give yourself. This sampler pack from Missouri's Alewel's (which has been in business for nearly a century) gets you a whopping five pounds of bacon in a variety of flavors including a pound apiece of its award-winning cured bacon, peppered bacon, dry-cured bacon, cajun bacon, and raspberry chipotle bacon.

Sliced Bacon from Master Purveyors Price: $39

Master Purveyors is the go-to butcher for a number of NYC's legendary steakhouses and restaurants (e.g., JG Melon, Peter Luger, Smith & Wollensky) and now you can get some of its exceptional bacon. This pack gets you three pounds of its famed North Country Sliced bacon, which is perfect for both breakfast and burger-topping.

Smoking Goose Meatery's Bacon Collection Price: $65

Smoking Goose Meatery specializes in cured meats, and its bacon offerings are a showcase of some of its finest flavors. This collection -- enough for 12-16 people -- comes with four different items: Applewood bacon (cured with Indiana maple syrup, cane sugar, and sea salt), jowl bacon (cured with Indiana maple syrup, sea salt, and crusted with coriander and black peppercorn), bacon bits, and pancetta tesa, which is pork belly cured with bay leave, juniper berries, peppercorns, garlic, red wine, and nutmeg .

Slab Bacon from Olympia Provisions Price: $99

Olympia Provisions in Portland specializes in charcuterie (among many other things) and its smoked meats game is seriously on point. This pack gets you one of its delicious slabs of bacon (roughly 3-4 pounds), which is cured and subtly smoked to achieve a perfect balance of savory and sweet, and ideal for both slicing and dicing.

Double Smoked Bacon from Weaver's of Wellsville Price: $69

Weaver's has been smoking meats over an open hickory fire since the late 1800s using secret family recipes, and now you can get its signature bacon shipped straight to you. This pack comes with three pounds of its Double Smoked Signature Style bacon, which is sliced thick and has a meatier texture and less fat than the regular bacon you're probably accustomed to.

Bacon Sampler from Loveless Cafe Price: $79

Nashville's Loveless Cafe has been whipping up next-level breakfast since it opened over 50 years ago, and its bacon (and scratch-made biscuits) are what keep the crowds coming. This sampler pack gets you four pounds of deliciousness in four varieties: applewood smoked, cajun, peppered, and maple.

Catskill Bacon Slab from Catskill Food Company Price: $79

Do you prefer to slice your bacon as thick or thin as your heart (and stomach) desires? Then this bacon slab from Catskill Food Company is for you. Each one is smoked for a long time ("and then they smoke it a little bit more) then tasted to ensure the flavor is perfect. You get your pick of a 3-, 6-, or 10-pound slab.