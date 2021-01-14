Shopping 10 Famous BBQ Joints That Will Deliver Ribs to You Right Now Ribs from Kansas City, St. Louis, Austin, NYC, Nashville, Memphis, and more. You're gonna want to throw on some sweatpants.

Goldbelly

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

If someone starts singing the tune "I want my baby back…," your mind will almost certainly go to one place: the 1983 Teddy Pendergrass song of course. Which is a wonderful track to throw on after you devour a delicious plate of ribs and sink slowly into your couch. If you're having a bit of trouble finding world-class ribs in your town, allow us—and Goldbelly—to help out. Below you'll find 10 of the top BBQ joints in the US that will ship ribs (and other meaty meals) directly to you. Throw on some sweatpants, stock up on moist towelettes, and prepare for the best meat sweats you'll ever endure. Here's where to get some amazing ribs sent to you right now.

Joe's KC BBQ - Ribs, Brisket & Burnt Ends $104 Joe's easily makes (and ships) some of the best BBQ in the country. It was even featured on "No Reservations" with Anthony Bourdain. Joe's specializes in Kansas City-style BBQ and it shows. Grab this deal and receive one slab of pork spare ribs, one pound of brisket, one pound of chopped beef burnt ends, and a bottle of Joe's Bar-B-Que Sauce. All of this sound be enough to serve four people. $104 at Goldbelly

Melissa Cookston's Memphis BBQ - BBQ Ribs & Pulled Pork Combo for 4 $99 Fun fact: "Melissa Cookston is the only female to be a world BBQ champion and the first woman pitmaster to be inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame." So one could say she knows ribs. Grab her Combo for Four and you'll receive one slab of BBQ ribs, two pounds of pulled pork, one bottle of sauce, and one jar of rub. $99 at Goldbelly

Peg Leg Proker - Dry-Rub Ribs and Pulled Pork Dinner for 8 $139 Peg Leg Porkerhas become known for mastering the dry rub technique, which makes sense as they're located in Nashville (Tennessee created the dry rub). Grab this order and you'll get two racks of BBQ pork ribs, two pounds of pulled pork, one bottle of BBQ dry rub, one bag of pork rinds, and a bottle of BBQ sauce. This order will serve 6-8. $139 at Goldbelly

Snow's BBQ - Best of Texas BBQ Combo $249 Fifty miles outside of Austin sits a town called Lexington, Texas. It's there you'll find Snow's BBQ. A place that starts serving BBQ at 8am and sells out by noon (and is only open on Saturdays). Now, they'll ship that famous 'cue right to you. With this order, you'll receive one rack of St. Louis ribs (around two pounds), one brisket (about 4-5 pounds), and one packet of their sausage (two rings). All of this will serve around 12-14 people. $249 at Goldbelly

Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous - Memphis Ribs Dinner for 4 $109 In the heart of Memphis sits Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous. It's a Memphis institution that started in 1948 and is still going strong to this day. This dinner for four will see you getting two slabs of ribs, their famous Rendezvous BBQ Sauce, rib seasoning, and one bag of BBQ popcorn (why not?). $109 at Goldbelly

Terry Black's Barbecue - Texas-Sized Smoked Beef Ribs $179 Terry Black's is located in Austin, Texas and has been smoking up BBQ for four generations. With this order, you're getting prime beef ribs slow-smoked for over 12 hours using Post Oak wood—giving the meat a deep, smoky flavor. The ribs will arrive unsliced and serve four. $179 at Goldbelly

Jack Stack BBQ - KC Sunday Dinner $129 If you're looking for authentic Kansas City ribs, you've found them. Jack Stack will hook you up with one slab of baby back ribs, one pound of pork burnt ends, one pound of beef burnt ends, hickory pit beans, a cheesy potato bake, their original sauce, and a brownie to boot. The entire meal will serve 4-6 people. $129 at Goldbelly

Pappy's Smokehouse - Ribs & Pulled Pork - Dinner for 8 $129 Straight out of St. Louis, Pappy's has been dishing out mouthwatering Memphis-style BBQ since 2008. The ribs are the house specialty and have been called some of the best in the country. Order from Pappy's and you'll receive two pounds of pulled pork, two slabs of ribs, and a 19oz bottle of Pappy’s Famous Jane’s Sweet BBQ Sauce. It'll serve 6-8 people. $129 at Goldbelly

Mighty Quinn's - GIANT Brontosaurus Ribs $119 Mighty Quinn's combines Texas and Carolina BBQ...in their New York restaurant. That shouldn't worry you, however, as Might Quinn's has established a stellar reputation around the country. Especially with this item, the “Bronto.” It's an on-the-bone short rib smoked for up to 18 hours. One rack includes 2-3 Bronto ribs—and you can choose up to three racks. One rack will serve about six people and measures ~12" long. $119 at Goldbelly

Bludso's BBQ - Mini Trinity BBQ Combo - Brisket, Ribs & Links $149 Bludso's is based in LA but serves legit southern BBQ that's dry rubbed and slow smoked for up to 14 hours. With this meal, you not only get one rack of ribs, but two pounds of smoked beef brisket, four Bludso’s Texas hot links, and your choice of mild or hot sauce. This package will serve 6-8 people. $149 at Goldbelly