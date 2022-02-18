The Best Group-Friendly Florida Airbnbs for Your Next Beach Vacation

6 guests/$350 per night

Located on the 30th floor of a Miami Beach condo building, this apartment has some of the best ocean views in town. The two-bedroom rental includes access to the building's tennis courts, pool, fitness center, putting green, and beach services like free chairs and umbrellas.

What guests say: “I really enjoyed my stay here! The unit itself is beautiful with an amazing view of the ocean and city. The pictures don't do it justice, the unit looks so much better in person!”