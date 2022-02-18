The Best Group-Friendly Florida Airbnbs for Your Next Beach Vacation
With direct beach access and colorful interiors, these rentals will have you planning a Florida getaway in no time.
When it comes to beach vacations in the U.S., you can’t do much better than Florida. The state is easy to get to, relatively inexpensive, and has some of the finest stretches of sand in the entire country. While there are a ton of great seaside hotels across the state, we’re big fans of going the vacation rental route—especially if you plan on traveling with a large group of friends. Here, we’ve rounded up some of the best Florida properties on Airbnb right now (all within walking distance to the beach), from high-rise condos in Miami to houseboats in Key West.
6 guests/$350 per night
Located on the 30th floor of a Miami Beach condo building, this apartment has some of the best ocean views in town. The two-bedroom rental includes access to the building's tennis courts, pool, fitness center, putting green, and beach services like free chairs and umbrellas.
What guests say: “I really enjoyed my stay here! The unit itself is beautiful with an amazing view of the ocean and city. The pictures don't do it justice, the unit looks so much better in person!”
8 guests/$600 per night
This bright and airy house has all the makings of an incredible Florida vacation, including direct access to a private, dog-friendly beach. The three-bedroom house can accommodate up to 8 guests, with a huge backyard featuring a fire pit, gas grill, swingset, dining table, and outdoor shower.
What guests say: “Great place for family time—proximity to private beach, comfortable accommodations inside and out, plenty close to outdoor activities and restaurants in Sebastian and Vero Beach! Would definitely visit again!”
8 guests/$429 per night
Sanibel Island has some of the best beaches in Florida, some of which sit just 500 yards away from this stunning rental house. You might find it hard to leave home, however, with a fully renovated kitchen, spacious living room, comfortable beds, and—best of all—screened-in heated pool and hot tub.
What guests say: “We can’t say enough great things about this property. It’s exactly as listed and we found it to be smartly designed, very convenient to beach in only a few minutes walking. We would happily return.”
13 guests/$493 per night
You’ll be hard pressed to find a cuter vacation rental in St. Augustine, let alone one that sits right on the beach. The three-story, rosy pink A-frame can sleep up to 18 people, with a window-lined living room and outdoor fire pit (all decked out with pink furniture) providing plenty of room to spread out.
What guests say: “I come to St. Augustine a lot and this house has everything you need for a beach vacation, and it is close enough to go into town with a short drive. Highly recommend for a bachelorette or girls type trip as it has pink EVERYWHERE!”
14 guests/$661 per night
With luxurious interiors and direct access to the Gulf, this huge beach house is a great option for an upscale family vacation. Two balconies let you watch the sunset over the ocean, while the sound of crashing waves will help lull you to sleep at night. The private courtyard features a heated pool, outdoor gas fireplace, grill, and tons of seating.
What guests say: “Amazing home with incredible views. The house is well stocked and in a great location. Would highly recommend staying here.”
2 guests/$214 per night
Perfect for a couple’s retreat or solo trip, this cozy studio is about a 30-second walk to Clearwater Beach. Enjoy cocktails and ocean views from the private balcony, then head inside to the king-size bed, full kitchen, and 55-inch smart TV. There’s even a little courtyard for grilling and chilling.
What guests say: “This little cottage was perfect for a quick couples getaway to Clearwater! We enjoyed sitting on the private porch in the morning drinking our coffee and looking at the views, and appreciated the book with restaurant recommendations.”
2 guests/$624 per night
“Beach access” reaches new levels with this Key West rental. The tiki-inspired houseboat is anchored out in the harbor, so you’ll need to catch a water shuttle to even reach it—but once you arrive, you can relax on the hammock, go snorkeling or paddleboarding, and enjoy sunrise and sunset views from the king-size bed.
What guests say: “Hands down the COOLEST thing you will ever do. The water is crystal clear and calm, the views are amazing, watch the sunset right from your bed and nap on the hammock during the day.”
2 guests/$175 per night
Sitting directly on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, this cute little condo offers unobstructed views and a direct walking path to the beach. The condo's shed comes stocked with beach chairs, umbrellas, and boogie boards, while the rental itself has a king-size bed, full kitchen, washer and dryer, and living room with private balcony.
What guests say: “We loved staying here! The short walk to the beach was perfect, the condo was so clean, and all the furniture was so comfy!”
2 guests/$250 per night
Another unique rental, this 1971 Airstream is parked a few blocks away from the beaches of Palma Sola Bay and just five miles from Anna Maria Island. Even if you don’t feel like venturing out, you can spend time at the property’s saltwater pool, rock water slide, hot tub, and fire pit. Inside the trailer, you’ll find a kitchenette, California king bed, and projector for movies.
What guests say: “Words can’t describe how perfect this place is! Way better in person than pictures! They also have cute chickens and a cat on the property which are all very sweet.”
4 guests/$163 per night
The beaches of Destin rival those in Mexico, so you’re definitely going to want a vacation rental near the shore. This charming cottage is a block away from the ocean, with a fully stocked kitchen, colorful living room and bedrooms, and private balcony with ocean views. It also comes with access to the community swimming pool.
What guests say: “Everything was clean, bathroom and kitchen stocked with everything needed, and the amenities all functioned perfectly. Only a short walk from the beach. Highly recommend!”