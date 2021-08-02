9 Incredibly Comfortable Beach Chairs to Lounge Like a Pro All Day Long
These ingenious and highly portable designs will take your beach hangs to the next level.
Growing up on the west side of Puerto Rico meant going to the beach every single weekend. My parents made sure we packed all the essentials to spend a full day there with no interruptions. Everyone was expected to carry their own chair, and even if I complained about having too much to tote, once I got to the beach, it was all worth it. A quality, comfortable chair can truly make all the difference between a good beach day and a great one.
So, with that in mind, it’s time to leave your sandy towel days behind and finally snag a chair that will allow you to relax under the sun for longer (with lots of sunscreen on and an umbrella, of course). Before you make any big decisions, thought, we rounded up some of the best options out there to consider.
Looking for a chair that doubles as a massage bed or one that has an insulated pouch to keep your drinks cool? Keep scrolling and find the one that matches your needs.
Not your typical beach chair but a mat/chair hybrid for those who still prefer to lay down and soak up the sun. It boasts a sturdy steel frame with a fully padded body, adjustable reclining backrest, and back pocket to store your personal items. Fold it and carry it with its adjustable strap for easy transportation.
With five adjustable reclining positions, this lounge chaise is sturdy enough to withstand up to 330 pounds. Its ergonomic design allows you to comfortably sit or lay down, and it even has a hole for your face for all the stomach sleepers out there. Yes, the massage chair resemblance is totally intentional.
This small but mighty chair offers you breathability even on the most scorching days in the sun. Its mesh detail allows your body to keep cool while the padded armrests and low seat design provide added comfort. It also weighs under seven pounds, so it’s light enough to carry around everywhere without breaking a sweat.
This five-position chair lays flat, straight, and everything in between. It features an insulated cup holder and cooler pouch, a spacious storage pouch, and two straps that allows you to carry it as a backpack, which means more free hands to carry your booze.
This beach chair is where aesthetics and functionality meet. Made in the US, it boasts a solid wood frame that reclines to three different angles, a polyester sling seat patterned with a muted modern check print and a UV-resistant and water-resistant finish for durability.
If you’re looking for a simple design and a variety of colors to choose from, consider this one from SUNFLOW—a compact, lightweight, and durable option that will make your beach days a lot easier. Our favorite part about this reclinable chair is that it’s easy to unfold and smoothly adjust your back level without the embarrassing potential of getting stuck at any point.
There’s never been a time I haven’t wished I had a pillow at the beach, and this chair just made my dreams come true. It offers true convenience and comfort if you’re planning to spend a long day relaxing and its padded strap allows you to carry it around easily.
The fun print is not the only attractive feature this chair has going for it. It also comes with a pillow that you can adjust to your prefered level, its own cooler beneath the seat that can fit up to six cans, a cup holder, and soft backpack straps.
A favorite among campers and beach goers alike, this chair is constructed with solid aluminium poles so it offers an exceedingly stable seat in sand and loose soil, and is also quick and easy to set up. Another reason to love it? Its mesh panel is incredibly comfortable and prevents you from turning you into a sweaty mess.