9 Incredibly Comfortable Beach Chairs to Lounge Like a Pro All Day Long

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Growing up on the west side of Puerto Rico meant going to the beach every single weekend. My parents made sure we packed all the essentials to spend a full day there with no interruptions. Everyone was expected to carry their own chair, and even if I complained about having too much to tote, once I got to the beach, it was all worth it. A quality, comfortable chair can truly make all the difference between a good beach day and a great one.

So, with that in mind, it’s time to leave your sandy towel days behind and finally snag a chair that will allow you to relax under the sun for longer (with lots of sunscreen on and an umbrella, of course). Before you make any big decisions, thought, we rounded up some of the best options out there to consider.

Looking for a chair that doubles as a massage bed or one that has an insulated pouch to keep your drinks cool? Keep scrolling and find the one that matches your needs.