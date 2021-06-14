11 Awesome Beach Games You'll Be Playing All Summer Long

When I was a kid, "beach games" typically meant we were bringing a frisbee, paddle ball, and maybe a Nerf™ football with an unexplained chunk taken out of it on our beach excursion. And sure, these are time tested games that remain ubiquitous on shorelines across the globe. But progression is unstoppable.

Beach games today are, simply put, more advanced, more fun, more unique, and more portable than ever before. You might think throwing a single piece of wood at other pieces of wood is rudimentary at best, but until you've played a rousing game of Kubb, you'd never know how much fun it actually is. Below you'll find 11 of the best beach games to redefine what a day of fun in the sun truly means.