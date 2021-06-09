8 Great Group-Friendly Airbnbs to Book in Some of the Country’s Best Beach Towns
Who’s ready for a vacation?
Airbnb
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
This heat is no joke! To be clear, we’re not complaining, but we’d certainly enjoy it more if we were steps from a beach. That’s not too much to ask, right? If you’re feeling the same way, Airbnb is a great place to get started making your beachy getaway dreams come true. Whether you have your sights set on the West Coast, East Coast, or even the Gulf Coast, below we’ve pulled together some of the coolest Airbnbs around the country that boast beach access, water views, and amazing amenities to help you live it up with your closest pals this summer.
East Hampton, New York
If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city in a luxurious way, this dreamy home is the way to do it. The property is drenched in light thanks to wall-to-wall windows, allowing you to soak up sweeping views even while you’re relaxing inside. Conveniently located close to beaches, hiking trails, shops, and restaurants, it’s a perfect fit for any type of group getaway you have in mind.
Naples, Florida
Call your friends, book it to Naples, and settle into this fully equipped modern home. Spend the day at nearby Vanderbilt Beach and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, then come back to relax in its private salt water pool. And, if you’re looking to take things to the next level, this Airbnb also has optional VIP services including daily maid service, a private chef, and/or a personal trainer. Shut up and take our money!
Bourne, Massachusetts
This charming home—nestled in an ideal spot on Cape Cod— boasts three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a full kitchen, and a spacious porch with great views of Monument Beach, which is just steps away. Nearby, you’ll also find tennis and basketball courts, in case you’re ready for a challenge, and a number of local bakeries and ice cream shops to reward yourself after a particularly competitive match.
Redondo Beach, California
If you’re looking to kick back in California, this newly added Airbnb listing in The Riviera Village is the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the ocean breeze. It features plenty of outdoor space equipped with comfortable furniture and a grill for hosting BBQs and happy hours al fresco. Other amenities include free parking, a washer and dryer, indoor fireplace, and a dedicated work area in case you need to log on for a few hours while you’re there.
Long Beach, California
We love a good roof deck, especially if it offers such amazing beach views like this one. The house also boasts two master suites with full bathrooms and king size beds, a full kitchen, and washer and dryer. Just steps from the beach and surrounded by restaurants and bars, its location is super convenient if you’re looking to get a taste of Long Beach life.
Kure Beach, North Carolina
Looking to go big this summer? Consider this incredible three story house located steps from the sand in Kure Beach, North Carolina. Not only do you have private access to the beach, but the home also boasts a deck with a pool and multiple balconies to soak up sunsets and sip cocktails. This is a particularly excellent option if you’re traveling deep with a big group, since it welcomes up to 16 guests and has enough space for everyone to feel comfortable.
Malibu, California
Another California outpost worth checking out is this homey beach rental in Malibu. You can enjoy incredible beach and canyon views from each of the two bedrooms, and it has a lovely outdoor space perfect for your post-beach happy hours. Across the street is the famous Duke’s Malibu, but there are also a number of other great restaurants, bars, and plenty of shops nearby.
Dania Beach, Florida
Spend a weekend close to the beach in this incredible house—nestled just south of Fort Lauderdale—that channels hotel vibes without the nuisance of strangers. It also boasts an incredible backyard with a pool, a jacuzzi, and plenty of space to sit back and relax.
Our Newsletter