8 Great Group-Friendly Airbnbs to Book in Some of the Country’s Best Beach Towns

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

This heat is no joke! To be clear, we’re not complaining, but we’d certainly enjoy it more if we were steps from a beach. That’s not too much to ask, right? If you’re feeling the same way, Airbnb is a great place to get started making your beachy getaway dreams come true. Whether you have your sights set on the West Coast, East Coast, or even the Gulf Coast, below we’ve pulled together some of the coolest Airbnbs around the country that boast beach access, water views, and amazing amenities to help you live it up with your closest pals this summer.