These Are the Best Beach Towels to Buy Right Now

How complicated could it be to find the perfect towel for the beach? You might think it’s easy, but the truth is that heading to the towels section and picking the prettiest one you see is not enough. You need to track down something that suits all of your beach-going needs. For us, that means it needs to be soft, big enough to sprawl out on, quick-drying, and easy to keep sand-free.

If you’re on a mission to upgrade your beach towel stash, we’ve got you covered! From the fluffiest designs to the most practical and travel-friendly offerings, we scoured the web for top-notch towels (and blankets) that will bring some added comfort and convenience to your day at the beach.