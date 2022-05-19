10 Scenic & Stylish Beach House Rentals in California
With direct beach access and gorgeous interiors, these Airbnb properties will have you planning a West Coast getaway in no time.
Summer is just around the corner, which means you’re probably already planning your next beach trip. And when it comes to coastal destinations in the U.S., you can’t do much better than California. The state is filled with vacation-worthy cities and towns right on the water, perfect for anyone looking for adventure and relaxation.
While California has a ton of great seaside hotels, we’re big fans of going the vacation rental route—especially if you plan on traveling with a large group or want to extend your trip into a longer workcation. And thanks to Airbnb’s new 2022 Summer Release, it’s easier than ever to find beach houses in any given location. The site’s new search function lets you explore different rental categories (including a “beach” category) by simply clicking the icon and scrolling through the relevant listings.
The new search capabilities are super easy to use, but in case you still need a little help getting started, we went ahead and rounded up some of the most incredible beach house rentals in California right now.
6 guests/$382 per night
This gorgeous house sits on a bluff and offers 180-degree views of the Mendocino County coastline, best enjoyed from the hot tub on the deck. (You might even spot some whales if you’re lucky.) Inside you’ll find two king-size bedrooms, plus cozy amenities like a gas fireplace and wine fridge.
What guests say: “Fantastic house with EPIC views. We loved that the house was tucked away in a quiet community where we could truly relax. Watching the sunset from the hot tub was the highlight.”
7 guests/$550 per night
This unique Ventura home is part beach house, part log cabin, with cozy wood interiors and outdoor spaces directly adjacent to the sand. The private, sandy backyard is a great place to watch the sunset, and guests can quickly get to the ocean via a set of stairs.
What guests say: “What a fantastic place to spend a week! Easy access to Ventura, Ojai, and Santa Barbara but remote enough to feel really relaxing. The view and outdoor space could not be better.”
3 guests/$1,500 per night
Just a five-minute walk from the beach, this Los Angeles home is perfect for a romantic weekend away—the host even provides robes and slippers for guests, and a private chef and masseuse are on call for an additional price. You can see the ocean from almost every room, but the best vantage point is definitely from the terrace with an al fresco bathtub and shower.
What guests say: “Kristin’s amazing home was the best Airbnb I’ve ever stayed at. I’d live here if I could! Absolute perfection in every way. I can’t wait to come back!”
8 guests/$737 per night
This townhouse sits about a block from the beach in Aptos, a charming town just south of Santa Cruz. Grill up some meals on the back patio, take a dip in the pool, or grab some boogie boards and spend the entire day playing in the ocean.
What guests say: “Crystal went above and beyond to make our stay amazing, and the place is even better than the photographs. Everything is so comfortable and exquisite. Did I mention waking up to dolphins?!”
3 guests/$385 per month
This adorable cottage is just two blocks from the ocean, but there are plenty of amenities to keep you happy between beach jaunts: think smart TVs, a newly remodeled kitchen, a private deck with a grill, and a hammock positioned under dreamy string lights.
What guests say: “Home is as described and a very sweet space with a great outdoor hangout area. Walks to the beach are very easy and we enjoyed taking morning walks at the Shoreline Park—great doggie walking spot.”
4 guests/$499 per night
You can easily walk to the beach from this 70s-inspired home, which is impeccably decorated with wood paneling, vintage artwork, and tons of cozy sofas and window seats. When you’re not at the beach, unwind in the hot tub and try to spot whales and dolphins from afar.
What guests say: “An absolutely beautiful house in an absolutely beautiful place. Furnishings were of the highest quality, from the linens to the tableware and furniture. I would absolutely recommend staying here for a peaceful extended stay.”
8 guests/$784 per night
Oceanside is known for its family-friendly beaches and marina filled with shops and restaurants, and this three-bedroom house is within walking distance to all of it. Along with a balcony and patio—both with ocean views—the house has a little sand-filled backyard with a fire pit, outdoor shower, and Adirondack chairs.
What guests say: “It's such a breathtaking place! Beautiful sunrise in the morning, amazing sunset in the evening, and you can watch dolphins and surfers all from your own private beach.”
10 guests/$276 per night
Big enough for 10 guests (and only a block from the beach), this San Diego home is perfect for your next group getaway. The bright and airy space features a panoramic roof deck with ocean views, lofted bedrooms with quality bedding, and new appliances in a fully-equipped kitchen.
What guests say: “We had such a great time at Natalie and Pedro’s place! Tons of beach towels and an awesome-sized kitchen for pre-beach breakfast cooking. We will 100% stay again!”
6 guests/$1,054 per night
You’ll get sweeping ocean views from nearly every room of this architectural gem, which is perched on four private acres above the Pacific. While you're not admiring the design details of the house itself, you can relax in the hot tub, roast marshmallows by the fire pit, or take a short walk down to the secluded (and clothing-optional) beach.
What guests say: “Wow. Wow. Wow. This house blew us away. The view was incredible, amenities were fabulous (especially the hot tub), communication with the hosts was so easy, and with it being only 7 minutes from downtown Trinidad, the location was phenomenal.”
2 guests/$507 per night
Fall asleep to the sound of ocean waves in this charming beachfront apartment, located in a quiet stretch of Malibu. The property is smack dab on the beach, so you can walk along the sand any time you want before rinsing off at the outdoor rain shower and relaxing on the sun loungers.