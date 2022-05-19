10 Scenic & Stylish Beach House Rentals in California

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Summer is just around the corner, which means you’re probably already planning your next beach trip. And when it comes to coastal destinations in the U.S., you can’t do much better than California. The state is filled with vacation-worthy cities and towns right on the water, perfect for anyone looking for adventure and relaxation.

While California has a ton of great seaside hotels, we’re big fans of going the vacation rental route—especially if you plan on traveling with a large group or want to extend your trip into a longer workcation. And thanks to Airbnb’s new 2022 Summer Release, it’s easier than ever to find beach houses in any given location. The site’s new search function lets you explore different rental categories (including a “beach” category) by simply clicking the icon and scrolling through the relevant listings.

The new search capabilities are super easy to use, but in case you still need a little help getting started, we went ahead and rounded up some of the most incredible beach house rentals in California right now.