Phone-Friendly Telescopes That Will Help You Snap Mesmerizing Night Sky Pics

New smartphone cameras are so good now that you can end up snapping a truly stunning photo without even trying. Sure, you may not have the keen eye of a photographer with decades of experience, but it's still pretty incredible. Many can even capture crystal clear action in low light situations. However, when it comes to getting a good shot of the night sky and its myriad celestial wonders, your iPhone or Galaxy alone can’t really cut it.

That’s not to say that you can’t still use your phone camera to shoot amazing pics of the moon, stars, and more. You just need the right equipment. More specifically, a simple telescope and a few accessories.

If you’re willing to put in the effort and assemble the proper setup, “you can certainly do quite impressive nightscape photography with the most recent smartphones,” says Laurent Marfisi, CEO of Unistellar—a company that makes a powerful and simple-to-use telescope that can automatically find, view, and capture images of celestial bodies visible from wherever you are (even in light polluted areas).

“You can see incredible views of the moon with relatively cheap telescopes,” says Marfisi. “You can do a lot of other exciting stuff on a budget but it requires patience, time, learning and, if you want to make beautiful magnified pictures of deep sky objects or comets, certainly a bit more than $500.”

He also cautions against setting high expectations for the type of imagery you'll be able to capture with a limited budget and beginner-friendly equipment. True astrophotography requires more advanced elements (and often special software). But you shouldn't let that discourage you from getting your hands dirty and seeing what sort of nightscape imagery you can achieve.

So, in the interest of helping you try your hand at shooting photos of the night sky, we tracked down some great telescopes (and accessories) to match all budget levels that will help you do just that.