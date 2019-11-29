The Best Black Friday Fitness Gear Deals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Still recovering from your Thanksgiving-induced tryptophan food coma? Feeling a bit eager to kickstart that workout routine you oh-so-earnestly planned for yourself? We feel you, and as luck would have it now's a great time to load up on some fresh fitness gear and apparel. A bunch of big and beloved athletic brands are running huge Black Friday sales, and we've pulled together some of our favorites.
- Lululemon: The wildly popular yoga wear and running brand makes some of the finest (not to mention insanely comfortable) fitness apparel around, and it's going all out for Black Friday. You can grab a huge selection of leggings, joggers, technical shirts, outerwear bags, and more right now at seriously steep discounts. [Get it at Lululemon]
- Outdoor Voices: If you're a sucker for cloud-soft loungewear, then Outdoor Voices is the brand you should be shopping. It makes what may be the world's most comfortable hoodies and sweatpants, plus a slew of other super-soft items that you'll want to live in every day. Today, they're offering up to 25% off everything on their site, including quite a few favorites. [Get it at Outdoor Voices]
- Nike: A fresh pair of workout-ready kicks make a big difference, and today you can score a great bargain on a new pair of Nikes and lots of other athletic wear. The brand behind the famous Swoosh is slashing prices up to 50% on items that are already on sale. [Use code SEASONMVP at Nike]
- Adidas: Grab track suits, joggers, shorts, and lots and lots of sneakers (including their iconic Stan Smiths) for up to 50% off. [Scope out the selection at Adidas]
- Fitbit: Ready to start paying closer attention to your workouts, runs, and steps? Fitbit's running a big sale on some of its most popular wrist-worn devices, and taking up to $60 off. [Browse the sale at Fitbit]
- Reebok: Take up to 40% off site wide, and grab an extra 50% off sale items using code BF. [Use code BF at Reebok]
- New Balance: Get 20% off nearly everything on the site (or 25% off if you join the New Balance rewards program). [Peruse the deals at New Balance]