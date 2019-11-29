The Best Furniture Deals for Black Friday

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Have your sights set on grabbing a slick new 4K flatscreen or sound bar system this Black Friday? Great! But how about grabbing a few other things to make the room you'll be putting them in a bit more welcoming? Today's one of the best days to pull the trigger on buying new furniture, as big home brands go all-out slashing prices on everything from sofas and armchairs to dining tables, rugs, lighting, and anything else you need to beautify your home. To help you see all the great deals in one place, we've pulled together some of the best furniture deals available right now.
- Herman Miller: Take 15% off everything online (including iconic Eames chairs) [Get it at Herman Miller]
- Burrow: Get 15% off all purchases up to $1499, and take up to $800 off purchases over $4,000 [Use code BLACKFRIDAY at Burrow]
- Design Within Reach: Take $500 off the Pot Chair and Lina Swivel Chair, and $100 off the Story Bookcase. Plus, all HAY products are 20% off (and free shipping's included) [Check it out at Design Within Reach]
- Wayfair: Get up to 80% off on nearly every category of home furnishings (plus free shipping). There will also be big Flash Deals popping up throughout the day. [Get the deals at Wayfair]
- World Market: Take 40% off all furniture and get free shipping on orders over $75 [Get it at World Market]
- Floyd: Get up to $250 off your order (and a free gift) [Use Code CYBR19 at Floyd]
- Target: Furniture for every room in your house will be available at varying discounts [Scope out the selection at Target]
- Get up to 70% off a tons of design-forward sofas, chairs, rugs, beds, coffee tables, dining tables, TV stands, desks and more from All Modern [Get the deal at All Modern]
- Ashley Homestore: Take up to 50% off select items and an extra 10% using special code [Use code BFEXTRA10 at Ashley Homestore]
- Macy's: Take 77% off furniture and 75% off rugs, and score an extra 20% off using code SCORE [Browse the bargains at Macy's]
- Snowe: Get 20% off purchases over $75 and 25% off purchases over $750 site wide, including they're gloriously luxurious sheet and towel sets [Get it at Snowe]
- Brooklinen: The spectacular bedding brand is offering 20% off site wide, which means great deals on its excellent sheet sets and down comforters [Scope the sale at Brooklinen]