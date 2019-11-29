The Best Black Friday Home & Appliance Deals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Black Friday evolved from one day of in-store sales to a week full of in-store and online discounts. If you're on the hunt for the lowest price on home and kitchen appliances, Black Friday is the moment to seize.
Beware, though not every deal posted this time of the year is an amazing find. That’s why we've teamed up with our friends at SlickDeals to bring you all the best Black Friday home deals in one place.
Best deals on French door refrigerators
Since Black Friday happens at the end of the year, many stores are trying to unload older models to make room for the new.
Lowe’s is offering incredible discounts, like $1,000 off select fridges. The Samsung 25.5-cu. ft French Door Refrigerator with Ice Maker is marked down to $999 and the LG 27 cu. ft French Door Refrigerator is priced at $1,399.
And Best Buy has the Samsung: 25.5 Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator w/Internal Water Dispenser for $1,049.99, originally $1,649.99.
Last year, Fry’s had their French door refrigerators as low as $849 during Black Friday. While we haven’t spotted a French door fridge that low this year, that might be because these models have a little more appeal.
Best deals on Dyson vacuums
Dysons are a popular deal during Black Friday season. Almost every store has at least one model as a doorbuster deal. Price discounts vary by model, and if you want the least expensive Dyson vacuum possible, stick with the older versions.
This year, Kohl’s has the latest Dyson vacs on sale with Kohl’s Cash bonuses on top. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cord-free Vacuum is on sale for $349.99 and comes with $105 Kohl’s Cash. This is a great deal considering Costco has a similar Dyson Cyclone V10 TotalClean+ Cord-Free Stick Vacuum on sale for $349.99.
Macy’s Black Friday event features a Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Vacuum for $199.99 (originally $499.99).
We’ve also spotted the Dyson Slim Ball Animal Vacuum and Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum both for $199.99 at Target.
Best deals on smaller kitchen appliances
KitchenAid Stand Mixers
The KitchenAid Stand Mixer is a Black Friday staple and some years’ deals are better than others. This year, the mixer is worth buying if you can combine the sale price with cashback.
You can also find renewed or refurbished KitchenAid 5-Qts for as low as $199.87 on Amazon as the everyday price.
Consider the KitchenAid Value Bundle Artisan Series 5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer & Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder Attachment deal at Macy’s for $279.99 since KitchenAid attachments rarely go on sale.
If you live near a Meijer grocery store, the KitchenAid 5qt Pro-Lift 500 Mixer is $229.99 and comes with a $20 coupon for your next grocery order.
Kohl’s is offering the KitchenAid Artisan 5-qt Stand Mixer w/Stainless Steel Bowl Model for $279.99 with $75 Kohl’s Cash. As long as you don’t forget to spend the $75 Kohl’s Cash at a later date, this is the best deal on the mixer.
Instant Pots
Walmart has the budget model Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo for $49, originally $79. If you are new to the Instant Pot revolution or shopping for a college student, this is a great model to start with.
If you are looking to change your family’s dinner time prep for the better, you should plan to invest in the higher-level models. Kohl’s has the Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-In-1 8 Qt Pressure Cooker for $76.49 plus $15 Kohl’s Cash. You can also get the 6 Qt model for $67.99 for that same price plus the $15 Kohl’s Cash.
Air Fryers
There’s no doubt you will find an amazing deal on an air fryer this Black Friday season. However, there are so many models and sizes to choose from. Do some research on which size and brand would be best in your kitchen.
Best Buy has the CHEFMAN TurboFry 3.7qt/3.5L Analog Air Fryer for $29.99, originally $59.99. Walmart also has a great deal on the latest Instant Pot Air Fryer, marking it down to $49 — over half off.
If you are looking for a bigger fryer, the Power XL Vortex 7 Qt Air Fryer will be on sale at Kohl’s for $59.49 with $15 Kohl’s Cash.