The Best Kitchen Deals for Black Friday

Did prepping for your Thanksgiving feast confirm what you already knew? That you could use a few upgrades around the kitchen? Good news! Black Friday is the perfect day to add some great new stuff to your meal prep arsenal. We've done the hard part and have tracked down the best deals and discounts on kitchen essentials up for grabs right now. You got this.
The best Black Friday deals on kitchen essentials
- Join the hordes of Instant Pot obsessives with this new 6-quart Wifi-enabled version, which is 40% off [Get it on Amazon]
- Mix your way to baking paradise with a new 4.5-quart KitchenAid classic stand mixer for $80 off [Get it at Walmart]
- Get 50% off a top-notch Ninja blender (with single serve cups) [Get it at Macy's]
- Get 66% off a new 7-piece Magic Bullet blender [Get it at Walmart]
- Save 43% on a new Ace Nova blender from Instant Pot [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Save $30 on a new Farberware 3.2-quart digital oil-less air fryer [Get it at Walmart]
- Treat yourself to a top-of-the-line Le Creuset enameled cast iron French oven, which is over 50% off right now [Get it at Macy's]
- Save $80 on a Ninja Coffee Bar system, which lets you customize how much you brew (from single cup to full carafe) and features a built-in milk frother [Get it at Walmart]
- Get 73% off the snazzy and super-popular VertuoPlus coffee and espresso maker [Get it at Bloomingdale's]