These Are the Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Have you abused your current laptop into snail-speed exhaustion? Don't want to spend full price to step up to something newer and more powerful ? Great news, there are a bunch of excellent Black Friday deals on laptops and tablets happening right now. From discounted MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros to price-slashes on the Samsung Notebook 7 Spin, HP Chromebook, and more, we've rounded up some of the most worthwhile laptop deals up for grabs this year.
The best Black Friday laptop and tablet deals
- Get $200 off a new 13-inch MacBook Air [Get it on Amazon]
- Get $200 off a new 13-inch MacBook Pro [Get it on Amazon]
- Save $300 on a new Samsung Notebook 7 Spin 13.3-inch touch-screen laptop [Get it at Best Buy]
- Get $300 off the LG Gram 2-in-1 ultra-lightweight laptop [Get it on Amazon]
- Take $250 off the HP Pavilion 15.6-inch gaming laptop [Get it at Walmart]