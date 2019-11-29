The Best Smartphone Deals for Black Friday

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Black Friday 2019 is here, and it is the perfect time to get the latest phone models for less than those $1,000+ price tags we saw them launch with. Whether you're in the market for a Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone 11 or Google Pixel 4, we’ve teamed up with our friends SlickDeals to track down the best deals happening this year.
Historically, Black Friday smartphone deals tend to run for several more days than typical Black Friday doorbusters do, but to be safe you should probably act fast to secure the best bargains.
The best Black Friday smartphone deals for 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10
- Costco is offering a solid deal on the Galaxy S10 and S10+ if you are a Verizon customer. The phone’s standard model will cost $429.99 total (limit 5) if you agree to a monthly payment plan of $17.92. The Galaxy Note10+ will be $629.99 or $26.25 per month. These prices do not reflect taxes and fees, though [Get the deal at Costco]
- Target is offering a free $400 Target gift card with purchase of Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10 or Note10+ and qualified activation on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T between November 28 through December 1 [Get the deal at Target]
- If you are looking for an unlocked phone, Best Buy has all of the S10 and Note10 models on sale for $200 off. Or you can save $400-500 on any S10 or Note10 model with qualified activation with Verizon, Sprint or AT&T. Offer valid November 28-30 [Get the deal at Best Buy]
Apple iPhone 11
- Target is giving customers a free $200 Target gift card with purchase of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 and qualified activation on Verizon, Sprint or AT&T between November 29 and December 1 [Get the deal at Target]
- Save up to $500 on the latest iPhone at Best Buy with qualified activation and in-store trade-in of an iPhone [Get the deal at Best Buy]
Google Pixel 4
- As is the case with 2019's other flagship phones, Target is offering a free $300 Target gift card with purchase of a Google Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL and qualified activation on Verizon or AT&T between November 28 and December 1 [Get the deal at Target]
- Best Buy has the unlocked Google Pixel 4 or 4 XL on sale for $200 off between November 28-30. Save an additional $50 with qualified activation [Get the deal at Best Buy]
Save big on older phone models
f you want to save even more on the Black Friday smartphone sale, look at last year’s phone models.
- iPhone XS and XS Max: Target is offering a free $200 Target gift card with qualified activation of iPhoneXS Max or iPhone XS. This deal starts at 7 AM on Friday, November 29 and runs until December 1 [Get the deal at Target]
- Pixel 3 and 3 XL: Target is offering a free $550 Target gift card with qualified activation and purchase of the Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL. Right now, both phone models retail for less than $550, making this an amazing deal to help your holiday budget go a little farther. This deal starts at 5 PM on November 29 and runs until December 1 [Get the deal at Target]
Looking for even more great stuff? Visit Slickdeals' Black Friday section to browse tons of other great deals this year.