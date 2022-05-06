11 Nutty & Delicious Black Sesame Snacks You Have to Try

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

“Black sesame is richly nutty, earthy, slightly savory, and naturally a bit bitter,” says Ashley Xie, co-founder of Rooted Fare, famous for its crunchy black sesame paste. “The smell also reminds me of the scent when you walk into a coffee or chocolate roastery.”

And while Middle Eastern foods like tahini and halva come to mind when you think of white sesame, black sesame is a major ingredient in Asian cuisine. In countries like Japan, China, Korea, and India, foods made with black sesame abound. There’s Japanese kuro goma (black sesame) ice cream, mochi, and crackers; Chinese black sesame bao, tang yuan (glutinous rice balls), and soup; and Indian black sesame laddu sweets, to name just a few.

“According to historians, the seed may have originated from Africa and traveled along the Silk Road to other countries within Asia, the Middle East, and beyond,” says Hedy Yu, the other co-founder of Rooted Fare. “In China, where my parents grew up, black sesame grew in popularity since its arrival thousands of years ago thanks to its amazing health properties—people believed it promoted hair health and helped you live longer. A story goes that the black sesame seed used to be so rare that only the emperor of China had it in his glutinous rice balls on special occasions.”

Thankfully, today everyone has access to black sesame (even us non-royals). There are so many delicious black sesame foods and snacks out there, it’s honestly hard to choose the best one—and so many people have fond memories of their childhood favorites.

“I have memories of standing in line to check out at Asian supermarkets (like 99 Ranch) and picking up the clear boxes of black sesame brittle candy,” recalls Yu. “I’d have them out of the box before we even got to the car.”

Want to get a taste for yourself? Here are some of our favorite black sesame snacks and products, in honor of AAPI Heritage Month this May.