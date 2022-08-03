The Best Wireless Headphones for Outdoor Adventures

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Some people spend time outdoors purely to take in all the sounds of nature. Others may not want to run, hike, kayak, swim, stroll, or cycle without their choice of entertaining or inspiring audio—whether it be tunes, podcasts, or even an exercise coaching app. But don’t worry; we’re not here to judge what you’re listening to. We’re just here to recommend wireless headphones that you’ll actually like to use when you’re getting outside and active.

It’s fairly simple to find headphones for working out, but adventure headphones require a few specific features that aren’t quite as common. Like workout headphones, you’ll want these to fit your ears comfortably and securely, so they won’t fall out when you move. But you’ll also want to look for ones that are reasonably resistant to water (think a minimum of IPX4 to withstand sweat or an unexpected raindrop, or up to IPX8 if your headphones might get fully submerged). In many cases, you’ll also want to look for headphones that allow you to hear what’s going on around you, so you can be prepared to deal with situations like incoming traffic, approaching strangers, or falling rocks. Open-ear headphones allow for situational awareness by not physically covering your ears at all, while headphones with ambient sound technology use microphones to pipe external sounds right into your ears. The former can be a great choice for headphones you’ll be exclusively using for outdoor adventure, while the latter often allows greater versatility to turn the ambient sound on and off and can come in a more traditional earbud package.

Ready to get out there? Here are our top picks for wireless earbuds to wear while you’re exercising or adventuring outdoors.