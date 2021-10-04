8 Great & Popular Bread Knives to Slice Like a Pro

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Oprah spoke for all of us when she declared “I love bread!” But if you’ve tried to slice bread only to be left with a crumbly mess or squashed loaf, you know that a quality serrated bread knife is essential to any kitchen. A good bread knife should improve your slicing experience whether you’re dealing with sandwich bread, bagels, pastries, or even produce. But when it comes to choosing which bread knife is the one for you, it’s best to weigh your options.

The first consideration is price point, which varies according to materials and construction techniques (although you can’t go wrong with any of the options below; they’re all precisely engineered with a stainless steel blade). Another factor is the handle, which should be comfortable and ergonomic so you can maneuver the knife safely and easily. You’ll want a knife that’s not only sharp and easy to use, but also durable—meaning it’s resistant to stains, corrosion, and rust.

Fortunately there is no shortage of bread knife options online. We’ve sifted through the choices and catalogued them below, so you can feel confident in your purchase. Whether you’re assembling a full set of kitchen knives or looking to upgrade your current collection, you’re sure to find something great among these choices.