8 Bestselling Bread Machines That Will Turn Your Kitchen Into a Mini Bakery

Gone are the days of mediocre grocery store loaves or kneading dough until you’re exhausted. With a bread maker, you can bake homemade bread with ease. Just choose your flours and whatever add-ins you please and the machine does all the work of mixing, kneading, proofing, and baking. You can even set a delay timer and wake up to delicious aromas wafting from a freshly baked loaf in your kitchen.

We’ve rounded up the most popular and well-reviewed bread makers on the internet so no matter your budget or baking desires, you can rest assured that you’ll feel like a real baker in no time. Stocked with settings for various bread types and baking preferences, as well as options for jam, pasta, or desserts, these multifunctional machines are a worthy purchase if you’re looking to seriously upgrade your morning toast and lunchtime sandwiches.