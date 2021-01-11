Shopping 9 Amazing Bakeries That Will Ship Delectable Brownies Right to Your Door We've scoured the lower 48 in search of the most delicious brownies that'll ship right to you. Here are nine of the best.

Goldbelly/Brownie Points

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I won't sit here and tell you homemade brownies are not the best brownies you'll ever have. To do so would be unconscionable. What I will sit here and tell you, however, is that immaculate brownies from some of America's top bakeries are simply a couple of clicks away. And these brownies are anything but ordinary. There are vegan brownies, gluten-free brownies, a rainbow brownie cake that serves 12 that you absolutely have to see, and much more. To wit, we've pulled together 9 of the best brownie spots across the contiguous 48 that'll ship their delectable confections right to your door via Goldbelly. Absolutely no baking required.

Fat Molly's Choose Your Own Brownies - 1 Dozen $49 Fat Molly's opened in San Diego in 2010 and has been a crowd pleaser ever since. They use Ghirardelli chocolate and Dutch-process cocoa to craft their scrumptious squares, so you can rest assured you're getting a top-quality product. With this order, you get to choose 12 brownies divided up into three segments of four. So you can choose to get 12 of every flavor, or break it up with peanut butter brownies, five-chocolate brownies, and/or pecan & caramel brownies. Brownies are individually wrapped, 4-ounces each, and measure 2.5″ × 3″ × 3/8". $49 at Goldbelly

Baked in Color - Giant Brownie Oreo Rainbow Cookie Cake $84 If you've been looking for a giant 9" Oreo chocolate chip cookie cake/brownie (a.k.a. A "brookie"), we've got some good news. Baked in Color, a bakery based out of NYC, will ship one right to your door ready to eat straight out of the box. The brookie serves 12, though it might be hard to cut into such a work of culinary art. $84 at Goldbelly

Jars by Dani - Gluten Free Fudge Brownie Jars $30 Dani Beckerman had a great idea: fill up Mason jars with chocolate mousse, gluten-free fudge brownie, whipped cream, chocolate chips, sprinkles, and more; show them off on social media; and ship them nationwide. The idea worked and now JARS by Dani is more popular than ever. With this order, you can choose up to 12 jars (each jar serves 1-2 people) and a set of three jars starts off at $30. $30 at Goldbelly

Baby Brownies Sweet Sixteen Gift Box $49 Brownie Points is based out of Columbus, Ohio and has been baking up super fudgy, chocolatey brownies since 1991. The founder, Lisa King, was teaching elementary school before taking up brownie baking as a permanent job. With this set, you'll get 16 individually wrapped brownies that come in 16 different flavors, including Birthday Cake, Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt, Double Chocolate Chunk, as well as many, many more. Each brownie is 1.5"x 1.5" (just a little bigger than bite size). $49 at Goldbelly

Killer Brownies - Choose-Your-Own 8 $69 Killer Brownies makes awesome brownies—if the name wasn't a dead giveaway. The shop is based out of Dayton, Ohio and with this kit, you can choose 8 brownies from amazing flavors "German Chocolate," "Cookie Dough," and “Blonde Ambition” (as well as six more). Each brownie weighs approximately 1/3lb—so you could even share it with a friend. $69 at Goldbelly

Cake Chicago - No Grain, No Pain! Gluten Free Gift Box $89 Finding actually delicious baked goods and confections that are gluten-free isn't always the easiest task. So let Cake Chicago help you out with their No Grain, No Pain! Gluten-Free Gift Box. You'll get 13 assorted gluten-free treats including truffles, brownies, cookies, and a chocolate defloured, which consists of "bittersweet chocolate ganache sandwiched by two soft bittersweet gluten free chocolate cookies, each studded with bittersweet chocolate chips." $89 at Goldbelly

La Newyorkina - Chocolate Lover's Dream Box $65 For $65, you'll receive a delicious box of Mexican chocolate brownies, chipotle spiced brownies, cornflake clusters, Mexican mocha cookies, and chocolate scribble cookies from La Newyorkina, an amazing NYC-based purveyor of Mexican sweets and treats. $65 at Goldbelly

Eli's Cheesecake Company - Vegan Chocolate Cheesecake Cuties $59 Eli's—based out of Chicago—slow bakes their vegan Cuties with only the best ingredients. They're made with semi-sweet Belgian chocolate, baked on a layer of old-fashioned cocoa cake, and finished with a dusting of imported cocoa. Each box includes 12 Cuties that measure 1" each. $59 at Goldbelly

Magnolia - Baker's Choice Bars Assortment Dozen $46 Magnolia operates a chain of bakeries in New York City (since 1996) and have been creating delectable treats ever since. With this order, you'll receive 12 bars that include four double fudge brownies, four chocolate chunk blondies, and four magic cookie bars—all Kosher Certified. $46 at Goldbelly