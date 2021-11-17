9 Cozy Airbnbs Perfect for Embracing the Hygge Lifestyle

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Though it’s only been five years since hygge became a mainstream obsession outside of Scandinavia (and, therefore, also an entry in the Oxford English Dictionary), most of us have been unknowingly fascinated with it for ages—especially when it comes to our dream winter getaways.

Hygge (pronounced “hue-gah” or “hyoo-guh,” depending on who you ask—but definitely never ever “hii-gee” regardless of what you learned in kindergarten about sounding words out) is a noun the OED defines as “a quality of cosiness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being.” It is also regarded as a distinct aspect of Danish culture.

When it comes to aesthetics, hygge is basically everything you’d ever see on a “Winter Wonderland” Pinterest board: calming neutrals, fluffy pillows, thick comforters, flickering candles and twinkle lights, roaring fires, natural materials, and visual personifications of the “less is more” theory. It’s loungewear and naps and coffee on the deck overlooking freshly fallen snow. Warm mugs of everything, vinyl crackling on the turntable, and snuggling in bed for another 45 minutes just because you can. It’s exactly what every winter getaway should be—and what you’ll certainly find at these nine Airbnbs, all of which promise to feel like a warm and welcoming hug.