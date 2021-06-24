Outdoor Photographer Cliford Mervil Breaks Down What You Need to Capture Summer Adventures

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

You don’t have to be Annie Leibovitz to recognize an Instagrammable moment when you see one. But actually capturing it—and well—is another story altogether. Whether you’re an aspiring content creator or simply a collector of memories, capturing impressive photos and videos while you’re traveling or gallivanting through your day-to-day adventures is an art that requires practice, an eye for detail, and some help from the proper gear. To help you with at least that last bit, we spoke with outdoor and adventure photographer Cliford Mervil about the challenges of creating content out in the wild and the camera gear he recommends to make it easier–from phone add-ons to professional camera accessories.

Mervil began photographing the outdoors as a hobby while out on excursions with his dog. At first, he wasn’t sure what type of gear to invest in to take better nature photos, so he referred to books from some of his favorite outdoor photographers like Jimmy Chin and Ren Hang as well as tutorials on YouTube. And while mastering the art of photography isn't something you can do overnight, practice really does make a huge difference. In fact, Mervil now regularly shoots for National Geographic and Patagonia. “It's always about composition, and actually learning how to photograph and how to do it properly,” he says. “I spent a lot of time knowing my camera settings in and out."

And as fun as it can be to test your skills out in the wild, Mervil warns that you should approach it all with nature conservation in mind, particularly in the age of “influencers.” “It's sad that a lot of people just go to these places just to create, and then they'll leave trash, destroy the area, move things around, or break trees just to get the perfect shot,” he says. He encourages

leaving the place you’re visiting like you found it