How to Cook Delicious Meals in the Middle of the Woods

Sure, stoves are great but have you ever tried cooking over an open flame? It might sound intimidating—fire is hot!—but according to campfire cooking expert Derek Wolf, it’s totally doable and actually pretty wonderful. “I love fire because when I get to cook over it, there is a moment where you almost feel like you are in tune with it just a little bit,” says Wolf. And of course, grilled food with its smoke-infused flavor is delicious.

Devin Vermeulen, vice president of experience design of mini cabin company Getaway, also loves to cook on the campfire. When Vermeulen cooks over the fire, he prefers to keep things simple, typically opting for sliders made with King’s Hawaiian rolls.

You technically don’t need anything but good wood or charcoal and an all natural fire starter to cook over fire. There are several products that certainly make it easier, though, and accentuate different flavor profiles, says Wolf. Whether you’re traveling by car, RV, or want to cook while on the trails, it’s good to be thoughtful about which tools you want to share your precious space with.

With camping season on the horizon, you may want to try your hand at cooking up something more interesting than hot dogs and s’mores. To help you feel more comfortable cooking over fire, we asked Wolf and Vermeulen to share a few of their favorite products for doing it well.