The Best Gifts for People Who'd Rather Be Camping Right Now

As the leaves turn and temperatures drop, those of us who just spent every spring and summer weekend in a tent in the woods might be feeling a little down and out. While autumn still offers plenty of opportunity for foliage-fueled hikes and refreshingly bone-chilling nights at the campsite, the sense of camping season drawing to a close is unfortunately only too apparent.

So, to help keep the spirits of your favorite trail junkie up, we decided to put together a gift guide full of stuff that’ll be put to use this fall, or at the very least give them something to look forward to using in the spring. From a solar-powered GPS watch to some upgraded backpacking essentials, each of these items should ignite that calling from the mountains, no matter how far off the next adventure might be.

Plus, each and every one of our picks is available on Amazon, so you’ll have some assurance that you’re getting a great deal and that it’ll arrive in just a few days. There’s never a bad time to stock up on new camping gear, and now that the “off” season is within sight, you’re in line for some pricing that’s definitely gift-giver friendly. Keep reading to find out our top picks that’ll recharge and reinvigorate the camper in your life.