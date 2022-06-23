The 11 Best Campsites to Book This Summer

5 guests/$28 per night (but host may be able to accommodate larger parties)

Don't worry about making the long drive from Los Angeles to Joshua Tree National Park — this Antelope Valley campsite is a full 50 miles closer to the city and is surrounded by 2.5 acres of protected Joshua tree lands. Nestled between the Tehachapi and San Gabriel Mountains, the views here are gorgeous, and the lifestyle is easygoing. The host's guidelines are simple: "Don't hurt the joshua trees, and don't start any wildfires. That's it! Do whatever else you want! Let it all hang out and live your best desert life." While the property feels totally isolated, it's just 20 minutes from the nearest town, which has a general store and cafe.

What guests say: "Had a wonderful stay here! Great location, out far enough to feel secluded from the city, but close enough incase we forgot anything. Levi was a great host! Answered all questions we had and made sure directions were easy to follow to the location. Would definitely would come back again!"