Want to Live Royally? These Amazing U.S. Castles Are All Available on Airbnb

Beyond A-list celebrities and vestigial European nobility, living in a castle is the sort of fantasy that most of us leave behind in childhood. Once you're old enough to grasp how much it costs to own amodest home, the idea of laying claim to such an imposing dwelling complete with towers and turrets seems downright insane. I mean, can you even imagine the heating bill?! Of course, that doesn't mean that in the depths of your imagination the dream has died completely. C'mon, somewhere deep down you know you'd do some regrettable things in exchange for the keys to your very own castle. Luckily, you don't need to do anything crazy to have one to yourself for a few days. In fact, there are some truly incredible castles tucked away across the US just begging to be booked on Airbnb. From a palatial balcony-stacked pad in Texas (complete with too many towers to count) to a remote mountain retreat in North Carolina with sweeping views, we dug up some of the most magnificent group-friendly getaways you can reserve right now. So gather your best pals, request that PTO, and get ready to relax like (short-term) royalty.

Stonehaven Castle Eureka Springs, Arkansas

13 guests, $341 per night

Set on 52 wooded acres (which you're free to hike and explore), this contemporary "castle" has plenty of room to kick back and relax for a few days. Inside, there's a great room complete with 15-foot ceilings and a huge built-in fireplace, two master bedrooms, and even an art gallery inside the turret. Meanwhile, outdoors you have access to a huge back deck, charcoal grill, and a proper fire pit lounge area built into the stone patio.

What guests say: "This place is amazing!! So much space, & the tower is the BEST thing ever! The fall colors were mind-blowing, & we just had a blast! Normally when we visit Eureka Springs, we spend a lot of time in town. But this castle home is so fantastic, we didn't want to leave!"

The Castle at Chateau Noland San Luis Obispo, California

10 guests, $721 per night

Built over the course of 25 years and evoking as much of a Loire Valley vibe as you can in the American West, this sprawling property—roughly halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco—is an opulent retreat with plenty of unique features. Inside, it boasts three distinct master suites, and is decorated throughout with wall murals, hand painted domed ceilings, and a smattering of antique furniture imported from Europe. And while it's perfect for hosting large events (it can accommodate up to 200 people, at an extra charge), it's a great place to decamp to with a smaller group, particularly if you're interested in exploring the nearby hiking trails, beaches, and vineyards.

What guests say: "One of the most unique places we've got to stay. If you don't get to visit a castle in Europe, this is the next best thing. Huge space and a lot's of fun to spend a few nights in."

Casa de Josefina Lake Wales, Florida

16 guests, $392 per night

Originally built in the '20s by a banker from Minneapolis, this sprawling stucco-covered property blends Spanish, Italian, and Gothic architecture and offers a number of incredible spaces to hang both indoors and out. It boasts eight bedrooms and seven and a half baths, a ballroom-esque bar, a corner tower, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous grounds, and a delightful swimming pool in back that's accessible from a number of different rooms.

What guests say: "We LOVED having Christmas at Castle Josefina. This is a truly remarkable venue. OMG. It's huge. Loads of space—we ran from room to room giggling when we first got there. A grand hall. The grounds are amazing!!! ( Almost) 100 year old fountains and statues. A huge private pool. An actual bar that could be a dance hall but is cozy for sipping scotch or wine. It's magical. Highly recommended."

Graystone Castle Arlington, Washington

16 guests, $1,402 per night

Completed in 2018, this enormous 20,000 square foot modern castle is replete with just about every amenity you might want in a vacation home for you and your 15 nearest and dearest friends. There are seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a movie theater, ballroom, chef's kitchen, pool table and poker rooms, an arcade room, and multiple (yes, multiple) dining areas, lounges, and terraces. The fun doesn't stop there, though. Outside, you've got a five acre lawn to explore and a lovely fire pit setup.

What guests say: "Graystone Castle is definitely a place you must see and stay at! Tucked away in the back of a private neighborhood, the castle has its own private gate, a long driveway through the castle grounds, where you'll get to see a lot of deer! Once you pull up to the castle you are just stunned at the sheer size of the place and blown away by the amazing architecture. You think the place looks large in pictures...just wait until you see it in person!"

Foot Castle Burnet County, Texas

12 guests, $1,950 per night

Situated northwest of Austin, Foot Castle boasts 14,000 square feet of next-level living quarters that will give you a true sense of what castle life is all about. Though the art-filled home itself is incredible on the inside (the rooms are enormous, there's a game room, and even a chapel), the grounds are where this property really shines. Set on 113 acres, there's a 40,000 gallon koi pond (with a waterfall, of course), a 9,000 gallon-per-hour bubbling stream featuring hidden gems and crystals from across the world, and even a themed gazebo that serves as the designated grilling station. Beyond that, there are incredible sweeping views of central Texas from just about every balcony, and on a clear day you can see up to 50 miles away.

What guests say: "This place is magical!! Words cannot do it justice. It's such an amazing experience! The castle itself is awe inspiring. The living spaces are immense and comfortable with a fully appointed kitchen, super comfortable beds and amazing bathrooms (even many of the bathrooms have a view). The balconies have such beautiful views that you will want to spend time there watching the gorgeous sunsets. The property itself is fun to explore (hiking, feeding the koi). We also had fun playing pool, playing the Oculus Quest VR games, and browsing through the huge movie collection."

Castle Mugdock Sullivan's Island, South Carolina

14 guests, $660 per night

Looking for a castle that blends old-school touches with modern amenities? Castle Mugdock's got you covered. The property, which sits on a tranquil island, is decked out with period appropriate features like a wooden spiral staircase, stone walls, wooden beams, and a massive fireplace in the huge living room. Elsewhere, you'll find a totally modern kitchen, six bedrooms, four big bathrooms, and a lovely turret roof terrace with a proper bar setup where you can catch some incredible sweeping views (and sunsets). And if that's not enough to win you over, the grounds also feature a stunning swimming pool and beautiful olive groves.

Smithmore Castle Spruce Pine, North Carolina

14 guests, $2,500 per night

Otherwise known as the Castle in the Sky, Smithmore is a private estate tucked away on over 100 acres in the mountains of North Carolina that delivers a true five-star experience—hence the hefty price tag. Your stay includes a private in-house chef, who'll treat you to a variety gourmet meals as you enjoy the sprawling property. Inside, you'll get to hang in the Great Room (which features marble floors, gorgeous paintings, and a Swarovski chandelier), tour the vintage "Starlight" bar, explore the wine room, and lounge by an enormous three-story stone fire place. To be honest, though, you'll likely be most entranced by the views of the surrounding area, which you can take in from the huge open deck that sits just over the portico.

What guests say: "This is the most amazing place! We had 11 family members together for a Covid safe getaway and the castle was perfect. The views are stunning. Our kids enjoyed exploring the grounds and hunting for caves. We had an incredible experience and will always have fond family memories."

Highlands Castle Bolton, New York

8 guests, $7,749 per night

While this is definitely a pricey option, Highlands Castle delivers quite the experience. Overlooking Lake George and the Adirondacks, the stone masterpiece is an exceptional estate with a ton of room to relax and recharge for a few days. It's just minutes from downtown Bolton Landing (flush with shops, restaurants, and more), two parks, and two beaches. However, there's plenty on-site to keep you occupied, from The Great Hall and dining room (each of which enjoy sweeping views of the gorgeous area), a music room/library, huge kitchen, and stunningly manicured grounds and several patio areas to explore and enjoy.

What guests say: "The castle and view is beyond any words. The memory of being in the castle will be our forever precious. Come and build your own memory... you won't believe how amazing it is."

Middle River Castle Fort Lauderdale, Florida

16 guests, $3,125 per night

Curious what $3,125 per night gets you and your closest 15 pals? For starters, Middle River Castle boasts 1,400 square feet of concrete dock space to hang outside, a pool, several decks overlooking the water, and an eight person hot tub. Inside there are 35-foot ceilings, a gourmet kitchen, a huge family room with an entertainment center, a living/dining room with a wet bar and fireplace, plus lots of lounging nooks, a baby grand piano, and eight bedrooms with private bathrooms.

What guests say: "I don't even know where to begin explaining how perfect our experience was from beginning to end with this rental. To start, Michael was incredibly quick to get in touch with. Our group was 17 guys, (bachelor party) and everyone had their own bed. Because of the size of the home and the layout, we never felt like we were on top of one another."