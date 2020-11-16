Transform Your Tub Into a Hotel-Worthy Spa With CBD

Even in the strictest of the nation’s lockdowns, most of us can order delivery from our favorite restaurants that are still operating. We can still get a creamy latte to-go, and, in some states, stop by the neighborhood dispensary before a stroll through the zoo. But one activity remains out of reach in the current COVID era: going to a spa. A real, cushy-white-bathrobes kind of spa, with tranquil lighting and soft music. As does traveling to sapphire-toned hot springs or luxurious hotel spas abroad. All of which is painfully more noticeable as we seek out fresh coping mechanisms for the coming winter.

Don’t despair just yet—through CBD, all things are possible. Here are the CBD bath essentials you can use to turn your bathroom into the indulgent spa of your quarantined dreams.