The Get 'Expert Picks' 2021: Cannabis

All the CBD supplements, smoking essentials, and other cannabis-related products our experts loved most this year.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 12/27/2021 at 9:00 AM

Considering the ups and downs of the past two-ish years, it's fair to say that many of us have been dealing with a tremendous amount of ongoing stress and anxiety like never before. And for many, cannabis has been a big help in finding some calm. This year, we enlisted the help of several cannabis experts to guide us through the expansive (and overwhelming) market of CBD supplements and other cannabinoid products and accessories, and they offered up a smattering of recommendations, many of which earned an Expert Pick seal.

Below, you'll find some of our favorite expert-recommended cannabis products we covered this year.

Huckleberry Gummies
WYLD
Huckleberry Gummies
$35

Highlighted in the article How CBD Can Help Relieve Your Stress & Anxiety by Lauren Yoshiko.

G Pen Dash Vaporizer
GPEN
G Pen Dash Vaporizer
$49

Highlighted in the article The Best Vapes for Every Kind of Cannabis Vaper by Lauren Yoshiko.

Relax CBD Oil
Kat's Naturals
Relax CBD Oil
$45

Highlighted in the article How to Say Goodbye to Restless Nights with CBD by J. Fergus.

Stay Sharp Capsules
Plant People
Stay Sharp Capsules
$59

Highlighted in the article Can CBD Boost Your Energy and Help You Focus? by J. Fergus.

Slide Lighter
Tetra
Slide Lighter
$22

Highlighted in the article Must-Have Accessories for the Outdoorsy Stoner by Lauren Yoshiko.

Nova Decarboxylator
Ardent
Nova Decarboxylator
$210

Highlighted in the article The Foolproof Guide to D.I.Y. Edibles for Everyone by Lauren Yoshiko.

