The Get 'Expert Picks' 2021: Cannabis

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Considering the ups and downs of the past two-ish years, it's fair to say that many of us have been dealing with a tremendous amount of ongoing stress and anxiety like never before. And for many, cannabis has been a big help in finding some calm. This year, we enlisted the help of several cannabis experts to guide us through the expansive (and overwhelming) market of CBD supplements and other cannabinoid products and accessories, and they offered up a smattering of recommendations, many of which earned an Expert Pick seal.

Below, you'll find some of our favorite expert-recommended cannabis products we covered this year.