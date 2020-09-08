Body Talk: The World of Cannabis Topicals & Why You Should Try Them

Someday, a grandchild will look up at you and ask, “Grandma, did people really smoke cannabis out of soda cans?” as he plugs a vape pod into his arm portal for consumption.

Though we aren’t to that level of sci-fi stonerdom just yet, when you really look at the myriad ways our bodies can interact with cannabis right now, we’re not too far off. You can be a cannabis influencer and connoisseur enjoying a hundred different highs without ever using a lighter. And I’m not even talking about edibles.

I’m talking body talk. The advancements in technology and science that have benefitted the art of extraction have also progressed the realm of topicals, to the point that “topical” is an understatement for the various kinds of products and methods of application out there. The fact is, if you’re still just smoking flower, you’re missing out on the rest of what this plant can do. Here is a rundown of the new world of topicals and why you should get exploring.