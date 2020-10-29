Shopping Let These CBD Deals Ease Your Election Day Jitters Looking for a healthy way to cope with election anxiety? We've found a bounty of bargains on great CBD products that could help level you out.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Unless you've found a cave to hide out in for the last six months (please, let us join you?), you're probably feeling like many of us right now: utterly exhausted by 2020. Add to that the fact that the most important presidential election of our lifetimes is days away, and needless to say our nerves are shot. So, what can you do to feel better? Well, we wholeheartedly recommend readying enough boozy provisions to cope with election night and beyond, but we'd also advise stocking up on some more calming supplements like CBD to help ease lingering anxiety. When used regularly and consistently, it's been shown to help manage stress levels and improve sleep–two things plenty of us could use a bit of help with at the moment. And since CBD can be a bit pricey, we've pulled together a selection of current deals available from a handful of trusted CBD brands so you can stay calm without stressing out your bank account.

cbdMD Gummies - 750 mg $60 $70 CBD MD insists on third-party testing its products for extra clarity, and offers these tasty gummies in three strengths (300mg, 750mg, or 1000mg). The 750mg version is the only one that's currently $10 off, though. $60 at CBD MD

CBDistillery Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture - 1000mg $60 $70 CBD Distillery ensures all of its products meet its rigorous potency and clarity standards by having them tested by third-party labs. This 1000mg tincture (currently $10 off) is one of its most popular products, and is a great for experimenting with varying dosage levels. $60 at CBD Distillery

JustCBD Dragon Fruit Vegan Gummies - 300mg $16 $20 Promo code: VEGAN Each one of JustCBD's vegan gummies delivers a cool 10mg of CBD (so they're great if your'e just starting out), and they also come in a variety of exotic fruit flavors. Plus, at just $16 per bag, they're a bargain. $16 at JustCBD

Cornbread Hemp Whole Flower USDA Organic CBD Oil $83 $110 Promo code: TREAT Cornbread Hemp–a Thrillist favorite CBD brand–is currently running a special Halloween sale, offering 25% off sitewide. We're particularly partial for its Whole Flower CBD Oil, but rest assured you're getting the good stuff no matter which product you opt for, as all of them are third party tested to ensure potency and clarity. $83 at Cornbread Hemp

Caliper Dissolvable CBD Powder $39 $45 Promo code: THRILLIST Caliper CBD's 20mg packets of dissolvable powder make it easy to get your dosage by drinking your beverage of choice. However, its latest offerings–Swiftsticks–have made it even easier. They're tiny packets of flavored CBD that dissolve naturally when put on your tongue, and believed to absorb and take effect faster than standard oils. Even better? Our exclusive discount code gets you 15% off for the rest of 2020. $39 at Caliper CBD

Wyld CBD Infused Gummies - 250MG $60 $80 At least a couple different Thrillist editors count these tasty gummies among their favorites. Each one packs a respectable 25mg of CBD, making a single gummy a great go-to when feeling stressed. This variety 4-pack (currently 25% off) is a great way to sample all of its most popular gummy flavors. $60 at WYLD CBD