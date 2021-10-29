Great Gifts for the CBD Newbie in Your Life
Shopping for someone who's just getting into CBD? We got you.
If cannabidiol hasn’t yet made it to your medicine cabinet (or tea shelf; bathroom vanity; gym bag; or going-out purse), that’s ok. We aren’t here to shame you. Skepticism is a virtue when it comes to wellness trends. However, if you—or whoever you’re shopping for—happen to feel ready to try something different in order to sleep better; manage anxiety and pain; medicate less in general; or feel more balanced in general, there’s never been a better time to give CBD a shot.
While this ever-expanding realm is semi-regulated at best—and confusing most of the time—there are gems of botanical formulas to be found, crafted by trusted innovators out to empower people to reclaim their relationship to their wellbeing. It’s important to remember that cannabidiol engages with a totally different receptor in our brains than THC does, and it’s going to feel and work totally differently. Both of those receptors are tied to our endocannabinoid system, which plays a vital role in regulating physiological processes that affect our daily lives. When our endocannabinoid system malfunctions, it affects mood, energy, intestinal fortitude, metabolism, how we experience pain, and much more. CBD nourishes the endocannabinoid system, simply helping it to do its job without interruption.
Those open to endocannabinoid maintenance and intimidated by the plethora of options out there—fear not. We’ve curated a starter set of CBD solutions that highlight the range of ways this cannabinoid can help us feel better, and the tried-and-true products that deliver those effects.
Sleep is among the most common reasons people turn to cannabinoids. Some need a little THC to drift off and stay asleep till morning, but many experience more balanced and consistent circadian rhythms with the help of quality CBD before bed. This herbally-charged tincture by Xula has gotten rave reviews over the past year, and I’ve personally heard many firsthand accounts of how the formula—which includes passionflower, kava root and California poppy—has replaced Ambien and many bedtime gummies. At the start of your nighttime regimen, take a full dropper and hold in your mouth for a beat before swallowing.
When TONIC founder Brittany Carbone needed something to chill out at her physically and socially demanding day job, CBD just didn’t cut it. It wasn’t until she combined ashwagandha with CBD that she started to feel a potent enough dose of balance. Now her line of Tonics, topicals, and fresh pre-rolls offer a variety of consumption options of her homegrown, home-processed hemp goods. The OG Tonic is exactly that—the original combination of CBD and adaptogenic ashwagandha, plus black seed oil to enhance antioxidant and restorative effects.
In the world of CBD skincare, your search starts and ends with Dieux’s Deliverance serum. Well, to be fair, a simple CBD oil is a fantastic topper any time of year to really lock in skincare beneath, but when it comes to real results like evening skin tone and soothing irritated skin, Dieux’s clinically-studied serum is a step above the rest. The serum absorbs with a clean feeling, doing the work beneath your regular moisturizer with a proprietary cannabinoid complex developed over years of clinical trials and testing. The bonus: every part of the container and packaging can be recycled when finished.
For a long time, I was biased about CBD topicals and never believed they could deliver close to the same effects as THC-infused topicals. Then I saw a woman with rheumatoid arthritis get immediate relief from Xula’s warming, CBD-packed balm, and my perspective on what great hemp can do was transformed. It’s a notably potent formula with supporting herbs and a higher CBD content—the only downside is how fast you’ll find you go through the aromatic jar of healing, soothing balm.
Conventional lube is awful! The smooth, comfortable feeling of a CBD oil-infused, oil-based lubricant is completely different—soothing any irritation in a real, anti-inflammatory way—and leaves everything feeling more supple and moisturized long after any friction. Formulated by physicians specializing in pelvic medicine, this trustworthy, fragrance-free formula is an ideal gateway into more personal explorations with CBD.
While many turn to CBD for specific medicinal interests, those living in states where cannabis is not yet legal can turn to CBD for a legal buzz in the meantime. Scratch your itch to smoke a joint with hemp flower from brands like Plain Jane, which offers an impressive selection of different hemp varietals like Sour Space Candy and Hawaiian Haze by the gram or in a pack of ready-to-smoke pre-rolled joints.
Moderating anxiety is one thing, but many CBD-curious are simply looking for a little clarity; a boost of focus without the stomach-ache of a third cup of coffee. A CBD-infused green tea is like waking up after a 30-minute nap: refreshed, calm, and ready to go. It’s like clearing all the extra browsers open in your mental desktop. This particular cup by Barbari is a bright, fragrant jasmine green tea, packaged to maintain peak freshness and including hints of white ginseng, lemon myrtle and lemon peel.
I’ll be the first to say that I am not a qualified veterinarian, and you should always talk to your vet before dosing your animal with something new. You should always start low and slow, and only increase the dose after a consistent week or two of observation. Your animal’s anxiety or discomfort may need more than CBD for relief. However, for cats or dogs experiencing symptoms like arthritis pain, indigestion, or travel anxiety, CBD is a low risk alternative to try out, and many have found relief once they nailed the right dose for their pet’s weight and pain levels. This “vegan corn dog-flavored” version by Cornbread Hemp ensures it’ll be an enjoyable experiment for your pet, regardless of effects.