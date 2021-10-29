Great Gifts for the CBD Newbie in Your Life

If cannabidiol hasn’t yet made it to your medicine cabinet (or tea shelf; bathroom vanity; gym bag; or going-out purse), that’s ok. We aren’t here to shame you. Skepticism is a virtue when it comes to wellness trends. However, if you—or whoever you’re shopping for—happen to feel ready to try something different in order to sleep better; manage anxiety and pain; medicate less in general; or feel more balanced in general, there’s never been a better time to give CBD a shot.

While this ever-expanding realm is semi-regulated at best—and confusing most of the time—there are gems of botanical formulas to be found, crafted by trusted innovators out to empower people to reclaim their relationship to their wellbeing. It’s important to remember that cannabidiol engages with a totally different receptor in our brains than THC does, and it’s going to feel and work totally differently. Both of those receptors are tied to our endocannabinoid system, which plays a vital role in regulating physiological processes that affect our daily lives. When our endocannabinoid system malfunctions, it affects mood, energy, intestinal fortitude, metabolism, how we experience pain, and much more. CBD nourishes the endocannabinoid system, simply helping it to do its job without interruption.

Those open to endocannabinoid maintenance and intimidated by the plethora of options out there—fear not. We’ve curated a starter set of CBD solutions that highlight the range of ways this cannabinoid can help us feel better, and the tried-and-true products that deliver those effects.