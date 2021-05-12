Shopping

8 Great Charcoal Grills You Can Get On Amazon Right Now

From backyard mainstays to portable grills perfect for camping, these are the charcoal grills you're going to want to be cooking on.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 5/12/2021 at 12:23 PM

If you're looking to buy a new grill—or upgrade your old one—there's no better time than now. Literally, right now. Which is why this article has 8 of the best charcoal grills on Amazon that you can purchase simply by clicking on them.

Whether you're in the market for something small and portable or a grill to become a backyard cornerstone, you'll find it right here.

Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
$109
$120
The Weber that started it all. The Weber Kettle is one of the most produced and most loved charcoal grills in the world for a reason. It's incredibly simple to set up, cook with, clean off, and move around if needed.
Char-Griller E1515 Patio Pro Charcoal Grill
Char-Griller E1515 Patio Pro Charcoal Grill
$79
$88
With the Char-Griller, you're getting 250 square inches of cooking space and heavy-duty cast iron cooking grates. This particular charcoal grill is ideal for small decks or patios and the charcoal slides in the side (rather than being dumped in the top).
Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill, 18"
Weber Jumbo Joe Charcoal Grill, 18"
$75
$80
Perfect for park picnics, the Jumbo Joe can fit 8 burgers, is incredibly easy to transport, and is a great option for people who live in cities and need something durable yet compact.
Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker
Royal Gourmet Charcoal Grill with Offset Smoker
$161
$200
The Royal Gourmet charcoal grill is a bit of an upgrade from the more traditional grills out there. The first thing that sets it apart is that it's a combination charcoal grill and smoker with a side fire box for either grilling or smoking. You'll get 800 square inches of total cooking surface, with two grate levels so you can cook entire meals in one go.
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill, 22"
Weber Performer Charcoal Grill, 22"
$289
$335
The Weber Performer charcoal grill is a slight upgrade from its predecessors. It's conveniently locked into a side table (giving you extra space to prep/serve), has a built in temperature gauge, and has durable 8" wheels attached to it, so shifting it around the backyard or patio is a breeze.
UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit
UCO Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill and Fire Pit
$38
This UCO Flatpack is perfect for campers, picnickers, and adventurers. The grill folds down to the size of a notebook and will fit dutifully in your backpack or park pack. It's crafted out of stainless steel and can also pull double duty as a fire pit.
Weber Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, 22-Inch, Copper
Weber Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, 22-Inch, Copper
$175
This is basically the Weber Kettle with a couple of upgrades like heavy-duty wheels, an easy to clean ash catcher, and hooks to hang your grilling tools.
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-Inch
Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, 14-Inch
$21
$40
This Cuisinart is all about portability. It measures 14.5" x 14. 5" x 15" and weighs a measly 2 pounds. This is the best charcoal grill for small decks & patios, balconies, the campsite, and/or tailgating. Plus, it's just $20.
