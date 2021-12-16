8 Charcuterie Boards & Sets That Will Elevate Any Snack Spread

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

A good charcuterie board is like a campfire—everyone wants to huddle around it. As a host or hostess, there’s no better feeling than being praised for the presentation of your food, especially if you shelled out the cash for nice cheeses and other accoutrements. If you’re putting in the effort to pay for high-quality treats, you certainly don’t want to overcrowd them on a low-quality board.

We want to set you up for success here, so we’ve compiled a list of the highest rated charcuterie sets and knives on Amazon to level up your adult Lunchables. ‘Tis the season of eating, after all, and the best way to impress your guests is to make sure you’ve got the right tools in your kitchen arsenal.