What a $100 Airbnb Looks Like Around the U.S.

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

One of the hardest parts about planning a trip is choosing accommodations—especially if you’re traveling with a large group or are on a tight budget. That’s where Airbnb comes in. If you do a little digging, you can often find multi-room vacation homes that cost less than a single hotel room, with added perks like full kitchens and private pools. In fact, booking a rental for under $100 is really quite easy.

Having said that, not all $100 Airbnbs are created equal. Depending on your destination, you could luck out on a huge house with a private pool or have to cram into a single bedroom with shared common spaces. We decided to round up some inexpensive yet highly-rated Airbnb listings from different regions of the country, just to see where your dollar might stretch the farthest. (Spoiler: It’s not New York.) From Alaska to New Orleans, here’s what $100 will get you across the U.S.