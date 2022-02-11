What a $100 Airbnb Looks Like Around the U.S.
A 10-guest mansion in Illinois or a tiny studio in New York—the choice is yours.
One of the hardest parts about planning a trip is choosing accommodations—especially if you’re traveling with a large group or are on a tight budget. That’s where Airbnb comes in. If you do a little digging, you can often find multi-room vacation homes that cost less than a single hotel room, with added perks like full kitchens and private pools. In fact, booking a rental for under $100 is really quite easy.
Having said that, not all $100 Airbnbs are created equal. Depending on your destination, you could luck out on a huge house with a private pool or have to cram into a single bedroom with shared common spaces. We decided to round up some inexpensive yet highly-rated Airbnb listings from different regions of the country, just to see where your dollar might stretch the farthest. (Spoiler: It’s not New York.) From Alaska to New Orleans, here’s what $100 will get you across the U.S.
2 guests/$93 per night
If you don’t want to spend more than $100 on accommodations in New York, most of your options are private rooms in shared apartments. We did manage to find a couple listings where people rent out their entire space, like this sunny studio apartment in Hell’s Kitchen. The space has a queen bed, small sitting area, bathroom, and surprisingly big kitchen. The location is excellent as well, within walking distance to Times Square and Central Park.
What guests say: “Awesome, clean space, great location close to transit and all the best dining you could want. Polite and helpful doorman. Would stay here again in a heartbeat!”
4 guests/$95 per night
If Alaska is your destination of choice, you’re probably after two things: nature and solitude. You’ll get both at this one-bedroom log cabin in Fairbanks, which is nestled in the woods about five minutes from downtown. The listing is for those wanting a true rustic experience—mainly because there’s no indoor shower or toilet. The RV-style outdoor shower and outhouse are just part of the frontier charm, and the 250 happy reviewers certainly didn’t seem to have a problem with it.
What guests say: “We stayed in the cabin in 20-30 below temps with an absolute winter wonderland outside, and it was perfect. The cabin was warm and the outhouse in those temps was a memorable experience! We highly recommend this cabin to everyone.”
16 guests/$72 per night
No, that’s not a typo: This listing is for 16 guests, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms occupying one side of a downtown duplex. There’s plenty of space to spread out in the living room and modern kitchen, but the main attraction is the outdoor area. The backyard has a fire pit with lounge chairs, grilling area with two huge dining tables, bocce ball court, and sparkling swimming pool. You may have to share the outdoor spaces with a few strangers depending on whether the adjacent properties are rented out or not; but when you’re only paying about $5 per person per night, we think you can probably suck it up.
What guests say: “Beautiful home at a great value. The backyard is a true oasis and the house is bright & cheerful!”
2 guests/$98 per night
Located on the Big Island of Hawaii, this charming guest house is all about the location. The property is within walking distance of the beach, and you can see the ocean from almost every spot in the house (including the queen-size bed). The home is open and airy, with tall ceilings and walls of windows, and has a cute covered lanai where you can sit and gaze out over the water.
What guests say: “Simply amazing! The place, location, environment and the hospitality of the host are all great. This is the place I feel I can really relax, connect with nature and rejuvenate. I only regretted that I could not stay for a longer period of time.”
2 guests/$88 per night
This smartly decorated suite in eastern L.A. is truly like a home away from home, with a private entrance, full bathroom, kitchenette, and even a private little patio with hanging basket chair and chandelier-topped dining table. There is also an outdoor common space with a grill, fire pit, and cushioned couches, but most of the reviews focused on how wonderful the bathroom and soaker tub are.
What guests say: “I stayed in Roxana’s place for a month and a half with my dog and we absolutely have nothing bad to say! She took care of everything needed, my dog loved the outside area, and we felt safe and welcomed.”
2 guests/$100 per night
It’s hard to imagine a guest house more adorable than this Biscayne Park cottage, about 45 minutes north of downtown Miami. The studio-like space has a queen size bed, seating area with loveseat and TV, full bathroom, and private little outdoor space with a table and chairs. There’s no full kitchen, but there is a microwave, mini fridge, toaster, and coffee maker. The guest cottage also allows access to the property’s incredible backyard area, complete with palm-lined pool and tiki hut. (The pool is shared with the owner, but she assures “we give priority to our guests to enjoy it!”)
What guests say: “Our vacation was absolutely great. The cottage is nice, clean, and at a great location far away from noise and crowds. The pool and the backyard are a perfect tropical addition!”
2 guests/$89 per night
This treehouse is so stunningly beautiful, it’s hard to believe it costs under $100 per night. The romantic space (located about 40 minutes west of Charleston) comes with a canopy bed with faux fur blankets, walls over windows overlooking the woods, and cozy touches like a fireplace and record player. Even the outdoor shower is lovely, decorated with potted plants and twinkle lights. The space is currently only open to monthly rentals, but a few days isn’t enough to appreciate this retreat anyway.
What guests say: “The Wildflower was above and beyond our greatest expectations. We felt so relaxed, welcomed and enjoyed every detail. From the outdoor shower to the pizza oven & breakfast every morning with the record player going, it was magical and relaxing.”
2 guests/$95 per night
The 19-foot Sala Luna trailer is just 10 minutes from downtown Santa Fe, but feels a world away thanks to the surrounding woods and fields of wildflowers. The camper has all the creature comforts, including a double bed and small kitchen, plus a solar-heated outdoor shower and composting toilet. Soak up the views while lounging in the hammock on your private deck, or mingle with other campers at the communal swimming hole and gardens.
What guests say: “An amazing place to stay while visiting Santa Fe! This property is truly special. The camper is quirky but still functional, and we honestly had a hard time leaving it every day.”
10 guests/$100 per night
This three-bedroom house sits right on the edge of the Lake of the Ozarks, which is one of the most popular vacation spots for Midwesterners. The home is part of the Margaritaville Lake Resort, which means guests have access to two community pools and other amenities. But you might not want to wander too far, especially after you see the incredible screened-in back porch with TV and lake views.
What guests say: “You won’t be disappointed. Just as advertised. Very spacious, clean and lovely. Very nice view with lovely porch to enjoy!”
2 guests/$95 per night
Washington, D.C. runs on public transportation, and this chic townhouse is adjacent to several bus stops and the streetcar line, which makes it easy to reach the Capitol and museums in no time. (You can also walk to the National Arboretum in the other direction.) The home itself is contemporary and colorful, with vibrant wallpaper, original artwork, and hand-crafted furniture providing an artsy atmosphere. The light-filled kitchen with new appliances is a definite stand-out.
What guests say: “Sean’s place was a perfect fit. His place felt like a home away from home. The location is great and Sean offered great tips on how to navigate about the city, shops, and great eateries!”
8 guests/$94 per night
While most Glacier National Park visitors set up camp in Whitefish, you can find much cheaper accommodations just 20 minutes away in Martin City. Just look at this three-bedroom cabin, which sits nine miles from Glacier’s west entrance and has room enough for 10 guests. Even when you aren’t en route to the national park, you can enjoy plenty of nature right on the 50-acre property, with huckleberry bushes and apple orchards to explore and a fire pit to warm up by. When you’re ready to call it a night, the clawfoot tub and warm plaid blankets on every bed will help you unwind.
What guests say: “Really great house with lots of thoughtful touches. Great for families with kids old enough to climb up and down the loft ladder. So cute up there!”
10 guests/$90 per night
Located in central Illinois, this five-bedroom brick estate was built at the turn of the 19th century. You can find historical details like ornate wood moldings and original fireplaces, but modern touches make sure guests are fully comfortable—think sleek furniture, Egyptian cotton sheets, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and TVs with every streaming service imaginable. If you give the host advanced notice, you can even hire a private chef or chauffeur for the duration of your visit.
What guests say: “Great location and an amazing host. Would definitely stay again!”
4 guests/$94 per night
This Denver apartment may be basement level, but it’s anything but dark and dingy. Windows let light into every room, while bright artwork and plants liven up the space even more. A fireplace and sleeper sofa make the living room particularly cozy. Guests also have access to the awesome backyard, which has a grill, picnic table, comfortable chairs, and string lights. But the best part of the listing is its location in central Denver, within walking distance to parks, restaurants, grocery stores, and even a couple dispensaries.
What guests say: “Liz’s place was absolutely great! They were very kind, accommodating, and gave valuable recommendations around the area. Made me feel like I was living at home!”
2 guests/$90 per night
If you can’t find affordable accommodations in Providence or Newport, the town of Smithfield is a great option. Not only is it within driving distance to both cities (15 to Providence, 40 to Newport), but it’s easy to find inexpensive Airbnbs like this adorable tiny house. The home has a private deck overlooking the Slack Reservoir, and the interior packs tons of amenities within its small square footage: a full kitchen, TV with free streaming services, bed with Tempur-Pedic mattress pad, washer and dryer, and wall-mounted fireplace with remote control.
What guests say: “The pictures shown are very accurate yet don’t do the place justice. A perfect, cozy getaway with a wonderful ambiance and atmosphere. Great communication and very clean. Cannot recommend enough.”
3 guests/$99 per night
Sitting smack dab in the 14th Ward, this New Orleans apartment is within walking distance to Audubon Park, Tulane University, and some of the city’s best shopping streets. The home itself is small but inviting, with vaulted wood ceilings and a lofted sleeping area making the space appear much larger. The oriental rugs, fully stacked bookshelves, and cushy couches will make you feel comfortable and cozy, while the paintings of alligators and crabs won’t let you forget you’re in New Orleans.
What guests say: “Had a lovely stay at this beautiful space! Excellent location with a short walk to coffee shops, restaurants, and grocery stores. The space was decorated beautifully and the host was easy to reach and incredibly kind. Would definitely stay again!”