8 Coolest Airbnbs in Hawaii You Can Rent for Under $100

Hawaii isn’t exactly known for being a budget-friendly vacation destination, but with a little planning, a little flexibility, and a lot of adventurous spirit, your island getaway doesn’t have to mean you’ll be eating rice and beans for the rest of the year. Especially if you stay at one of these eight Airbnbs, all of which are under $100 per night—and because every holiday should result in at least one good dinner party story, they all promise a unique and memorable experience.

From oceanfront condos to glamping yurts to rooms in a beachside hostel, there’s something here for every type of traveler. (Except, unfortunately, the traveler who wants to go to Kauai. For that, you’ll have to fork over more than $100 per night, which is why the island didn’t make this list.)