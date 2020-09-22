Shopping 8 Finger-Licking-Good Wing Spots Across the Country That Ship Everywhere Tailgate season may be a bit different this year, but that's the perfect excuse to enjoy some of the country's best chicken wings at home.

Goldbelly/Blue Smoke

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Football may be back (sort of), but the 2020 tailgating season is all but non-existent in the age of Covid. And yet, our collective pining for piping hot chicken wings has definitely not dissipated. In fact, some might say that chicken wings (and comfort food in general) are the only thing getting us through these crazy times. Well, that, and alcohol. Fortunately, if you've been jonesing to get your fingers on some of the tastiest wings around, it's easy. A number of some of the best wing-makers in the country will ship their perfectly spiced and juicy gameday snacks straight to your door fresh via Goldbelly. Here are eight hugely popular wing spots you can enjoy from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Goldbelly/Lockhart Smokehouse

Dry Rubbed Smoked Wings from Lockhart Smokehouse Price: $115

If you're looking for an exceptional Texas BBQ spin on chicken wings, look no further than this pack from Dallas-baesd Lockhart Smokehouse. This pack gets you 50 wings flavored with the hugely popular BBQ spot's specialty dry rub. And while it says that's enough to serve 5-8 people, we have faith you can polish them off with significantly fewer hungry mouths.

Goldbelly/Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q

BBQ Buffalo Wings from Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q Price: $95

Frequently counted as one of the top BBQ joints in America, Decatur, Alabama's Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q knows a thing or two about chicken wings. This 50-pack comes slow smoked and dry rub seasoned straight to you from the Big Bob pitroom, and includes a container of its famous Buffalo sauce so you can douse them to your heart's (and stomach's) content.

Goldbelly/Jack Stack BBQ

Hickory BBQ Wings from Jack Stack BBQ Price: $169

The deliciousness of Kansas City's Jack Stack BBQ's wings are best summed up in one patron's particularly colorful review: "These wings are so out of control, you might want to count your fingers when you're done." If that sounds about your calibur of tastiness, then you'll want to snag this pack, which comes with five pounds of Jack Stack's "fire-kissed" wings (roughly 50), plus one bottle of KC Original BBQ Sauce to keep 'em properly slathered.

Goldbelly/Bar Bill Tavern

World Famous Buffalo Wings from Bar Bill Tavern Price: $99

If you prefer your Buffalo wings straight from the city where they were first invented, please direct your attention to this pack from Buffalo's famed Bar Bill Tavern. In it, you'll get 60 of the family-run spot's legendary wings, plus a container of its insanely delicious Buffalo wing sauce, a container of its blue cheese sauce, its special wing spice rub, and even a special wing brush to ensure proper sauce application.

Goldbelly/Mighty Quinn's BBQ

Slow Smoked Wings from Mighty Quinn's BBQ Price: $89

If you'd rather sample something outside the Buffalo sauce zone, these Asian-inspired BBQ chicken wings from NYC's Mighty Quinn's BBQ are an excellent option. Each pack of 50 slow-smoked wings (spice level: medium-hot) comes with a bottle of its housemade spicy chile-lime sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Plus, if you're willing to throw in a few more bucks you'll also get a bulk order of one of its mouthwatering sides (sweet potato casserole, mac & cheese, or burnt end baked beans).

Goldbelly/Duff's Famous Wings

Buffalo Wings from Duff's Famous Wings Price: $149

Since 1969, Buffalo, New York's Duff's has been slinging first-rate chicken wings (touted by some as the "best buffalo wings in the world"), and to this day they're making them the same way they did back then. This pack -- which includes 50 wings -- are fried in fresh oil and then "drenched" in the Duff's sauce of choice (you have your pick of three heat levels of Buffalo, "CharBQ," or Spicy BBQ). Plus, you'll also get the obligatory hot wing accoutrements: fresh celery, baby carrots, and Duff's own blue cheese dipping sauce.

Goldbelly/Blue Smoke

Chipotle Chicken Wings from Blue Smoke Price: $89

Blue Smoke regularly earns a top ranking among NYC's BBQ joints, and one taste of its Chipotle Chicken Wings is all you need to understand why. This pack gets you 30 of its signature Chipotle Wings and 12 ounces of its special Chipotle Wing sauce (which is mustard-based with some sweetness from honey and brown sugar and a nice kick from smoked chipotle peppers). And if you're feeling particularly hungry, you can also pick from a selection of special add-ons like North Carolina Salt Peanuts, chocolate chunk cookies, creamy coleslaw, mac & cheese, pit beans, or cornbread muffins.

Goldbelly/La Nova

Best of La Nova Chicken Wings Combo Price: $85

Oh you thought this list wouldn't have any more Buffalo, New York institutions on it? You thought wrong. La Nova has ben turning out top-notch pizza and wings since 1957, and now you can enjoy them at home, wherever that may be. This pack gets you 25 juicy Hot Buffalo wings and 25 BBQ wings, plus your choice of two bottles of sauce (Hot Buffalo Ranch dressing, Original BBQ, Original Hot, or Hot Buffalo Blue Cheese dressing).