Declutter Your Life and Free Up Space with These Smart Closet Organizers Under $100

Whether you’re trying to maximize your tiny wardrobe or refresh your walk-in closet, now’s the perfect time to get a jump on spring cleaning plans. Even if you’ve seen every Marie Kondo video, finding the energy and motivation to tidy up a messy space can be tough. But don't give up just yet! We’ve tracked down some of the best rated closet organizers and tools—all under $100—to help you tackle your giant pile of clothes (and shoes, and bags, and towels…) head-on and easily determine what’s sparking joy and what’s ready for the donation bin.

The Container Store The best storage bins $11 White Nordic Storage Baskets With Handles Storage bins instantly make any space look more organized. These options from The Container Store are great for stashing away the things you don’t use on a regular basis while keeping your closet tidy. They come in a variety of different sizes and you have the option to add a lid for extra protection (and easy stacking). $11 at The Container Store

Amazon The best clothing hangers $29 Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers Whether you prefer to sort your clothes by color or category, a set of matching hangers are critical for giving your closet a clean look. These velvet hangers are not only aesthetically pleasing but they’re also thin enough to help create more space since your clothes can sit closer together. Plus, velvet prevents your garments from slipping off. $29 at Amazon

Bed Bath & Beyond The best closet door hanger $31 Umbra Estique Over-the-Door Organizer Don’t know where to store your accessories? Try adding this over-the-door organizer to the inside of your closet to keep things like scarves, bags, hats, and belts in one easily accessible place—reducing clutter and keeping easily misplaced items at the ready. $31 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Wayfair The best closet drawers $90 Whitestone Double Dresser Take advantage of the extra space under your hanging clothes and consider adding this dresser to neatly store annoying bulky items like socks, underwear, t-shirts, and more. It boasts a sturdy metal frame and six drawers made of fabric, and is super easy to assemble. $90 at Wayfair

Wayfair The best shoe rack $51 3-Tier 12-Pair Shoe Rack A shoe rack is a smart and simple solution to keep your footwear on display and easy to grab without hogging up precious floor space. This wooden option from Wayfair is perfect for keeping your kicks visible and organized with three tiers and plenty of room to fit up to twelve pairs of any size. $51 at Wayfair

Amazon The best drawer dividers $23 Adjustable Bamboo Drawer Dividers Drawers are always tricky to keep organized for long, even if you follow Marie Kondo’s folding techniques. That’s why we suggest adding these drawer dividers to help you smartly sort items and find what you’re looking for right away. They boast an expandable design so they’ll easily fit in drawers up to 22 inches deep. $23 at Amazon