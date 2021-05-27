Shopping

The Most Beloved Whole Bean Coffee Options on Amazon

Amazon has plenty of tasty, beloved whole bean coffees on offer from major brands and indie roasters alike—all of which can be used to prepare steaming cups of hot coffee, or rich vats of cold brew.

By Eliza Dumais

Published on 5/27/2021 at 4:02 PM

Amazon
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Iced coffee people, and hot coffee people.

Actually, there are also matcha people and espresso people and “I don’t drink caffeine” people...but when it comes to your most basic of caffeinated offerings, the hot/cold split is fairly divisive. And if you’ve found yourself working from home with someone on the other side of the coffee debate, it can certainly make things difficult.

Fortunately, Amazon has plenty of tasty, beloved whole bean coffees on offer from major brands and indie roasters alike—all of which can be used to prepare steaming cups of hot coffee, or rich vats of cold brew. So for the time being, while complimentary office caffeine is still unavailable to many of us, perhaps you ought to consider one of these top, consumer-rated options for your next pick-me-up. It might just salvage your relationship with your roommate.

Death Wish Coffee
Amazon
Death Wish Coffee
$20
If you’re looking for a punch in the face in beverage form, Death Wish coffee should do the trick. As the alleged “world’s strongest coffee” it will certainly jolt you into the world of the living (and, it’s Fair Trade certified).
Valhalla Java Whole Bean Coffee
Amazon
Valhalla Java Whole Bean Coffee
$16
It’s true: This Valhalla Java blend also purports to be the world’s strongest coffee. But in either case, customers are hell bent on believing that both blends are correct (according to many an Amazon review). So...we’ll call it a tie.
Real Good Coffee Co Whole Bean Coffee (2 Pound Bag)
Amazon
Real Good Coffee Co Whole Bean Coffee (2 Pound Bag)
$25
You might be delighted to know that Real Good Coffee Co is ok to skip out on the “world’s strongest coffee” title (they’re content with “Real Good”). Which checks out because the Seattle-based roastery is all about organic, whole bean, single origin coffee. With this particular bean, expect hints of spice and bold, chocolatey notes.
No Fun Jo Decaf
Amazon
No Fun Jo Decaf
$12
We’ve all been there: You want another cup...but you don’t need another cup. That’s where decaf comes in—and you’d be hard-pressed to find a tastier iteration than this particular medium-roast Arabica blend.
Stone Street Coffee Cold Brew Reserve Colombian Supremo Whole Bean Coffee (2 Pound Bag)
Amazon
Stone Street Coffee Cold Brew Reserve Colombian Supremo Whole Bean Coffee (2 Pound Bag)
$25
While technically you can make cold brew with any coffee, not all of your options will taste…good. So for cold brew loyalists, we recommend this Stone Street dark roast, cold brew reserve.
Stone Cold Jo Cold Brew Coffee Blend
Amazon
Stone Cold Jo Cold Brew Coffee Blend
$12
Fan favorite roastery, Jo, also has a cold brew-specific blend on offer—and while it can be brewed hot, it’s certainly designed for the cold coffee fanatics. Best of all, it’s uniquely low on acid, which means every cup you make will have that sought-after, rich, velvety taste.
Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee Blend
Amazon
Lavazza Super Crema Whole Bean Coffee Blend
$21
Surely you’ve got one European friend who consumes espresso exclusively. Assuage their cravings with a reliable, Italian name brand like Lavazza. Reviewers claim this blend is especially creamy—and flavor-wise, you’ll taste notes of hazelnuts and brown sugar.
Copper Moon Sumatra Blend, Dark Roast Coffee
Amazon
Copper Moon Sumatra Blend, Dark Roast Coffee
$16
These sustainably-sourced dark roast beans from family roastery, Copper Moon, taste just as good as they look. Plus, with packaging this chic, any bag of Copper Moon coffee will make for an excellent gift—no matter what side of the hot/cold coffee debate your giftee stands on.
AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee
Amazon
AmazonFresh Colombia Whole Bean Coffee
$16
If you’re looking for a solid, middle-of-the-road crowd pleaser, Amazon Fresh has your back. This medium-roast Colombian blend has a smooth finish, and balanced flavor—and it’ll probably arrive on your doorstep 37 seconds after you click the “order” button.
