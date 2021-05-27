The Most Beloved Whole Bean Coffee Options on Amazon

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

There are two kinds of people in this world: Iced coffee people, and hot coffee people.

Actually, there are also matcha people and espresso people and “I don’t drink caffeine” people...but when it comes to your most basic of caffeinated offerings, the hot/cold split is fairly divisive. And if you’ve found yourself working from home with someone on the other side of the coffee debate, it can certainly make things difficult.

Fortunately, Amazon has plenty of tasty, beloved whole bean coffees on offer from major brands and indie roasters alike—all of which can be used to prepare steaming cups of hot coffee, or rich vats of cold brew. So for the time being, while complimentary office caffeine is still unavailable to many of us, perhaps you ought to consider one of these top, consumer-rated options for your next pick-me-up. It might just salvage your relationship with your roommate.