Cold-Weather Workout Gear That Will Keep You Motivated All Winter

Ah, autumn. ‘Tis the season for long runs, endless walks around the city, and bike rides down foliage-dusted trails. If you like your workouts to take place outdoors, there’s absolutely no better time to do it.

But every good thing must come to an end. If you’re anything like me, then exercising outside when it’s cold, snowing, and otherwise generally unpleasant isn’t your idea of a good time. I’m sure I’m not the first to use winter as a convenient excuse to kick fitness goals down the road, and while a three(ish) month hibernation always sounds preferable, it really isn’t worth emerging in the spring feeling completely out of shape.

So, this winter, let’s all get ahead of it. You probably know that you won’t last long without the right gear once the temperatures really drop. Getting out the door is often the toughest part, and we’ll all be more likely to stick to it if we’re decked out in frost-fighting apparel.

Fortunately, you can get everything you need (without draining your account) over at Amazon. We’ve browsed through the best cold weather workout gear in women’s, men’s, and unisex sizes, so whether you’re a walker, runner, or biker, you don’t have to let the ice and snow slow you down.