All the Best Columbus Day Sales to Take Advantage of Right Now

For most of us, Columbus Day comes and goes without any fanfare, specifically because so few people actually get the day off. However, there is one reason to get at least a little pumped about the federal holiday, since it marks the beginning of big holiday sale season, when brands begin courting shoppers with can't-miss deals on everything from TVs to mattresses.
This year, there are already a bunch of big sales running ahead of the October 14 holiday, and we've pulled together some of the best deals to take advantage of before they disappear. From TVs and headphones, to kitchen gear, home goods, and clothing, we've got you covered with all the bargains and discounts worth scoping out right now.
TVs & Electronics
- Get 50% off TCL’s 49-inch 4K ultra HD smart TV with Roku [Get it on Amazon]
- Get over $1,000 off Sceptre 75-inch 4K ultra HD TVs [Get it at Walmart]
- Get 25% off Microsoft Surface Pro laptops [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 42% off Google Pixel 3 with 64GB memory [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 20% off PowerBeats Pro wireless workout headphones [Get it on Amazon]
- Get $50 Bose Solo 5 TV sound bar system [Get it on Walmart]
Kitchen Gear & Home Goods
- Get 41% off a Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 40% off KitchenAid 4.5-quart stand mixers [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 21% off 6-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 programmable pressure cooker [Get it on Amazon]
- Get 35% off Nespresso Vertuo coffee and espresso maker [Get it at Bed Bath & Beyond]
- Up to 70% off select items at Sur La Table [Get it Sur La Table]
- Get 20% off tons of products (and free shipping) from Williams Sonoma [Use code FRIENDS at Williams Sonoma]
- Get up to 70% off area rugs, dining furniture, bedding, living room seating, and more from Wayfair [Get it at Wayfair]
- Get $200 off Dyson’s V7 Motorhead cord-free vacuum [Get it at Walmart]
Mattresses
- Get $100 off a Layla memory foam mattress and two free premium pillows [Get it at Layla]
- Get up to $200 off a mattress (and two free pillows) during Helix’s four-day flash sale [Get it at Helix Sleep]
- Get 15% off Supreme and Luxe Allswell memory foam mattresses [Use code FALLFEELS at Allswell]
- Get 10% off any Casper order that includes a mattress [Use code DREAMY10 at Casper]
- Clothing
- Get up to 60% off during Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” sale [Get it at Everlane]
Miscellaneous
- Get 15% off books and more from Barnes & Noble [Use code SAVE15 at Barnes & Noble]